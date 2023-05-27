No one is winning like Monaleo this week, who gave birth to her first child days before releasing her debut EP, Where The Flowers Don’t Die!
Yes, mama! The rising rap star proved that nothing can stop her come up, not even motherhood. She completed her first project while expecting her first child. Rolling Stone reports Monaleo celebrated the release of Where The Flowers Don’t Die with her newborn on Friday.
"I’m now resting in bed with the world’s sweetest newborn, enjoying the fruits I bore both physically and musically," says Houston rapper @themonaleohttps://t.co/hA1rumoZdB
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 26, 2023
It’s A Boy! Monaleo Gives Delivers First Child In “Natural Water Birth”
Monaleo, who’s been transparent about her journey, teased the good news online.
can i tell y’all something 😭
— MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) May 26, 2023
She shared the first new arrival with fans as they fell in love with her mixtape.
still can’t believe i did this🥹 48 hr labor. natural water birth, no epidural! welcome to the world super star 👶🏽⭐️ pic.twitter.com/IZF8VcfgxM
— MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) May 26, 2023
“Still can’t believe Idid this 48 hr labor. natural water birth, no epidural! Welcome to the world, super star!” she wrote on a video of her emotional home birth.
.@themonaleo really gave birth then dropped an EP on our ass, I can’t think of much that’s more incredible 😂
— real snoozer (@DijahSB) May 26, 2023
Doulas and family members supported her through the final push. Baby daddy Stunna 4 Vegas was by her side, cheering and crying.
“Bro, that’s my son!” he yelled in disbelief. The proud father loving reminded her that she’s “superwoman. You can do anything, baby!”
Monaleo followed up on the beautiful news with a post about her new music.
also dropped my first project today. celebrating 2 babies this week 🥺 https://t.co/9EkrQMzmcm
— MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) May 26, 2023
“Also dropped my first project today. Celebrating 2 babies this week,” she added.
In another post, Monaleo shared a clip and pictures of the 2-day labor. Stunna emotionally and physically held her down, cradling her through the contractions and sitting with her in the birthing pool. She credited him as her “doula” in the process.
I shared the most amazing experience with MY person . My man was my doula alongside the matriarchs of my family. My midwife was amazing. My baby was born healthy and surrounded by pure love and joy . I’m the first in my family to labor and birth naturally from home. Blessings! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/BWeBlqP62r
— MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) May 27, 2023
“I shared the most amazing experience with MY person . My man was my doula alongside the matriarchs of my family. My midwife was amazing,” she wrote.
“My baby was born healthy and surrounded by pure love and joy . I’m the first in my family to labor and birth naturally from home. Blessings!”
Check out Monaleo’s post-baby update and opening up about Where The Flowers Don’t Die after the flip!
Mom-aleo Is Doing Fine, “Enjoying The Fruits I Bore Physically And Musically”
Rolling Stone previously interviewed Monaleo about her EP and checked in again after she gave birth on May 21. The new mom reported that she and the baby are both doing well. Now she can rest, recover, and take pride in her double blessings.
“The baby and I are doing amazing! I had a completely natural home birth/water birth. It was an amazing, empowering experience that I got to share with the matriarchs of my family,” she reported via email.
“I’m now resting in bed with the world’s sweetest newborn, enjoying the fruits I bore both physically and musically.”
The Houston rapper shocked fans last month with her pregnancy announcement. Like the cover of her EP, she was glowing in full goddess mode for the maternity shoot.
Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas were both overjoyed in the captions they added to the pregnancy pics. He shared an ultrasound and selfies of them both beaming about her growing belly.
Where The Flowers Don’t Die Is A Testament To Monaleo’s Pen, Perseverance, And Dynamic Talent
Many worried that motherhood would disrupt the 22-year-old’s momentum after touring with Flo Milli. However, Monaleo proved she could juggle a banger with a baby bump in the new music video for “Wig Splitter.” She can be nesting for her bundle of joy while still delivering hard-hitting bars as a “thug-*ss gangsta b*tch.”
Where The Flowers Don’t Die also features Monaleo’s breakthrough hit, “Beating Down Your Block.” The EP displays the rapper’s growth since that hit put her on the map.
Wow. Spectacular. She really carried this shit. I was motivated, wanted to cry, shake my ass and fight an imaginary man, all at the same time. Easy listen, no skips💕 @themonaleohttps://t.co/7Px6oyyMRt
— MaGatsheni . (@__lungelo) May 26, 2023
In addition to the raw raps we know and love, she gave us range and vocals. Monaleo, whose real name is Leondra Roshawn Gay, got vulnerable on “Sober Mind.” Her softer side flexed crossover potential as she sang over a guitar and piano on “Miss Understood.”
The “Cologne Song” is a catchy bop perfect for summer. She closes the project with the emotional slow jam “Cosmic Love.” We love to see a multifaceted queen!
On “Ridgemont Baby,” Monaleo opened up about the rough childhood and challenges she overcame.
“I didn’t really get a lot of reassurance at home. That’s not anyone’s fault. My mom was preoccupied with other things, so I never really grew up hearing that I was good enough,” she explained.
“I always just fought to just be in people’s good graces, accepted, and feel that love. Because of those experiences, I created this persona, Monaleo, to really just vent and air out those frustrations and really just take my power back and be as assertive as I feel like I want to be. Because it’s just like I let a lot of shit slide that I should have never let slide.”
The dynamic star hopes her pregnancy and child’s epic arrival will be a parenting lesson.
“I think there’s a lesson in it: tenacity, being able to persevere, really committing to a goal, and being able to commit regardless of the circumstances,” she said.
@themonaleo’s ability to be dope with rap, r&b, pop and country is 🥶 af.
— James Williams (@photojimmy) May 26, 2023
Congratulations to Monaleo on Where The Flowers Don’t Die and her first child with Stunna 4 Vegas!
What do you think of Monaleo’s new EP?
Continue Slideshow
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Thirty-FINE: Karrueche Shakes Her Birthday Cakes At Baddie Bash With Coco Jones, Janelle Monáe, Christina Milian & More
-
Searching For A Real Bruv? Mary J. Blige’s Viral Interaction With Skivvies-Sizzling Rapper Skepta Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
#FlexExcellence: The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
SlayMoisture? Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Beyoncé Teasing Hair-Related Launch
-
Put On Blast: #LAMH Star Melody Shari Reacts To Martell Holt's Alleged 'Revenge Porn' Plot
-
Da’Naia Jackson Admits She Studied The Bodies Of The Women Her Ex-Husband Derrick Jaxn Cheated On Her With
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.