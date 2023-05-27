No one is winning like Monaleo this week, who gave birth to her first child days before releasing her debut EP, Where The Flowers Don’t Die!

Yes, mama! The rising rap star proved that nothing can stop her come up, not even motherhood. She completed her first project while expecting her first child. Rolling Stone reports Monaleo celebrated the release of Where The Flowers Don’t Die with her newborn on Friday.

"I’m now resting in bed with the world’s sweetest newborn, enjoying the fruits I bore both physically and musically," says Houston rapper @themonaleohttps://t.co/hA1rumoZdB — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 26, 2023

It’s A Boy! Monaleo Gives Delivers First Child In “Natural Water Birth”

Monaleo, who’s been transparent about her journey, teased the good news online.

can i tell y’all something 😭 — MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) May 26, 2023

She shared the first new arrival with fans as they fell in love with her mixtape.

still can’t believe i did this🥹 48 hr labor. natural water birth, no epidural! welcome to the world super star 👶🏽⭐️ pic.twitter.com/IZF8VcfgxM — MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) May 26, 2023

“Still can’t believe Idid this 48 hr labor. natural water birth, no epidural! Welcome to the world, super star!” she wrote on a video of her emotional home birth.

.@themonaleo really gave birth then dropped an EP on our ass, I can’t think of much that’s more incredible 😂 — real snoozer (@DijahSB) May 26, 2023

Doulas and family members supported her through the final push. Baby daddy Stunna 4 Vegas was by her side, cheering and crying.

“Bro, that’s my son!” he yelled in disbelief. The proud father loving reminded her that she’s “superwoman. You can do anything, baby!”

Monaleo followed up on the beautiful news with a post about her new music.

also dropped my first project today. celebrating 2 babies this week 🥺 https://t.co/9EkrQMzmcm — MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) May 26, 2023

“Also dropped my first project today. Celebrating 2 babies this week,” she added.

In another post, Monaleo shared a clip and pictures of the 2-day labor. Stunna emotionally and physically held her down, cradling her through the contractions and sitting with her in the birthing pool. She credited him as her “doula” in the process.

I shared the most amazing experience with MY person . My man was my doula alongside the matriarchs of my family. My midwife was amazing. My baby was born healthy and surrounded by pure love and joy . I’m the first in my family to labor and birth naturally from home. Blessings! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/BWeBlqP62r — MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) May 27, 2023

“I shared the most amazing experience with MY person . My man was my doula alongside the matriarchs of my family. My midwife was amazing,” she wrote. “My baby was born healthy and surrounded by pure love and joy . I’m the first in my family to labor and birth naturally from home. Blessings!”

