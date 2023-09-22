It’s Ashanti’s world, we’re just living in it
Undisputed Queen of Vacays Ashanti was back in the Bahamas for some sun-splashed family fun in one of her favorite destinations in the word.
The jet-setting stunner had a timeeee soaking up sun at the lavish Goldwynn resort where she basked in good vibes while treating fans to a fresh batch of premium thirst traps in paradise.
According to its site, the “Goldwynn Resort & Residences is an 81-room oceanfront lifestyle resort on Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas.
Gracing the shoreline with soft, modern architectural lines, Goldwynn’s proximity to the water provides beach access unlike any other hotel in the area.”
‘Shanti’s latest vacay comes just days after she confirmed that she and Nelly are officially back boo’d up after loud whispers about the suspected rekindling online.
#Ashanti talks reignited #Nelly romance pic.twitter.com/OcjavlT0xM
— All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) September 13, 2023
The singer made quite the statement at the MTV VMAs where she carried a personalized clutch bag featuring a 20-year-old photo of her and the “Dilemma” rapper emblazoned on it.
“We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun,” she said to PEOPLE of their relationship on the carpet.
When Ashanti was asked by the outlet if fans could expect another collab from the musicians-turned-lovebirds, she replied with a quick “Maybe!” as she was being led through the crowd.
Nelly and Ashanti first reunited back in December for joint performances at the Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona.
Soon after, Ashanti revealed that the two of them were in a “better place” following their on-again, off-again romance from a decade prior.
The musicians were spotted together in Las Vegas in April to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match, holding hands while sitting together ringside.
With growing buzz surrounding their situation, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that the two of them “have been touring and performing together and just hanging.”
A few months later, they publicly posed with their arms around each other at a red carpet event, only further fueling romance rumors that eventually were confirmed by the heart-eyed couple.
Absolutely Nobody:
Ashanti & Nelly: pic.twitter.com/rWaJOO5gXK
— Fuck Yo 🥷🏾 Season (@JovonnieB) September 13, 2023
Where in the world would you want to see Ashanti next? Tell us down below and enjoy some
Now Ashanti didn’t have to do us like this….let me get to the gym tomorrow 😩 pic.twitter.com/rerkOciPav
— Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁💍 (@KryssyLaReina) September 21, 2023
all @ashanti does is get thicker and vacation in the Bahamas and I’m all for it 🇧🇸🤍 https://t.co/XNLAePTsfb
— chavíto 🦦 (@Chavito316) September 20, 2023
Ashanti been on vacation since 2011. Before we knew what a Dula Peep was. https://t.co/uoA2sBvMws
— All Up In Your Mind (@HotBoyMatt92) September 21, 2023
my goal is to go on as many vacations as ashanti.
— X. D. (@XavierDLeau) September 21, 2023
