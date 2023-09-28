When the mac and cheese touches the yams…

Ageless stunners Ashanti, 42, and Mýa, 43, reminded everyone that they’re still very much FINE while headlining AIDS Walk Atlanta this past weekend.

According to the website, the annual event raises proceeds for local AIDS service organizations that fight to end the epidemic in our communities. It included a 5K walk, run, food trucks and an epic concert featuring the sizzling stunners.

I aint even looking at ashanti. My eyes on MYA 😍 https://t.co/uLmT2Kb63r — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@jayanjuice) September 27, 2023

Both of the ladies look stunning during their respective performances…

and both set off tidal waves of thirst.

While Mýa continues to thrive as a vegan influencer, holistic expert and artist, who’s booking shows across the country…

Ashanti’s seeing equally continued success as she performs in paradise as the Queen of Vacays, who recently took her thirst-trapping talents back to the Bahamas.

The jet-setting stunner had a timeeee soaking up the sun at the lavish Goldwynn Resort where she basked in good vibes while treating fans to a fresh batch of premium pics in paradise.

But wait, there’s more!

According to its website, the “Goldwynn Resort & Residences is an 81-room oceanfront lifestyle resort on Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas.

Gracing the shoreline with soft, modern architectural lines, Goldwynn’s proximity to the water provides beach access unlike any other hotel in the area.”

‘Shanti’s latest vacay comes just days after she confirmed that she and Nelly are officially back boo’d up after loud whispers about the suspected rekindling online.

“We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun,” she said to PEOPLE of their relationship on the carpet at the VMAs.

