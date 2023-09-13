Bossip Video

Ashanti wants the world to know that she and Nelly are officially back together–and she’s using fashion to make that statement.

The singer made her way down the red (well, pink) carpet at the MTV VMAs on Tuesday night, where she quietly confirmed her re-kindled romance with Nelly.

Ashanti arrived at the awards show carrying a personalized clutch bag that had a 20-year-old photo of her and the “Dilemma” rapper printed on it.

“We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun,” she said to PEOPLE of their relationship on the carpet.

When Ashanti was asked by the outlet if fans could expect another collaboration from the musicians-turned-lovebirds, she replied with a quick “Maybe!” as she was being led through the crowd.

This confirmation from the “Only U” singer comes after Nelly confirmed their romance in an interview with Love & Hip Hop’s Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on her Boss Moves with Rasheeda Philo show.

“We cool again,” the smiling rapper said in the interview, which was posted by The Shade Room via Instagram Tuesday. “I think it surprised both of us,” he continued. “It wasn’t anything that was planned.”

Nelly and Ashanti first reunited back in December for a joint performance at the Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona. That led to Ashanti letting fans know that the two of them were in a “better place” following their on-again, off-again romance from a decade prior.

The musicians were spotted together in Las Vegas in April to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match, sitting together ringside before holding hands after the match.

Shortly after, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that the two of them “have been touring and performing together and just hanging.”

A few months later, in June, they publicly posed with their arms around each other at a red carpet event, only further fueling romance rumors.

Now, they’re rumors no longer, and these two are officially back together. Full circle moment!