The AUDACITY!!!!

Social media is buzzing over Lupita Nyong’o announcing her split with Selema Masekela amid some “recent deception” that she experienced in the relationship.

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress, 40, revealed that she’s heartbroken while acknowledging that “there are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering.”

In a rare invitation into her private life, the globally adored star detailed her breakup with Masekela, 52, noting that she wants to publicly dissociate herself from him because he’s broken her trust.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she wrote. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

She went on to share that she’s heartbroken but is “choosing to face the pain” and encouraged her followers not to run from their hurt.

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. […] Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

Naturally, social media exploded with ruthless barbs aimed at Masekela who somehow hurt the most unproblematic person in Hollywood.

Not the haggard looking man w/ child bearing hips cheated on Lupita Nyong’o?! Audacity is just running rampant! pic.twitter.com/WPiR6Suwqi — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) October 19, 2023

The Wakanda Forever star first went public with Hugh Masekela‘s son in December of last year after fans pointed out her “chemistry” with her co-star Tenoch Huerta.

“We just click!” she captioned a since-deleted video of herself and Masekela in color-coordinated outfits. “@selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” she added.

Lupita Nyong’o’s breakup post comes after she was spotted with Joshua Jackson causing fans to speculate about a possible romance between the two.

What type of “deception” do you think happened in the relationship? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the unexpected split on the flip.