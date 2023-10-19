Lupita Nyong’o’s strong Wakandan wooing with Selema Masekela is officially over and the actress is admitting that she’s heartbroken because it comes amid “recent deception.”
Lupita’s message comes after she was spotted with Joshua Jackson who’s currently going through a divorce with Jodie Turner-Smith.
On Thursday, Lupita announced her split on Instagram and began by acknowledging that “there are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering”, seemingly in reference to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.
The actress, 40, went on to detail her breakup with Masekela, 52, noting that she wants to publicly dissociate herself from him because he’s broken her trust.
“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” she wrote. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”
She continued and shared that she’s heartbroken but is “choosing to face the pain”…
“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, “Whatever, my life is better this way.”
and ended her message by encouraging her followers to not run from their hurt.
“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. […] Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”
The Wakanda Forever star first went public with Hugh Masekela’s son in December of last year after fans continuously commented on her “chemistry” with her co-star Tenoch Huerta.
“We just click!” she captioned a since-deleted video of herself and Masekela in color-coordinated outfits. “@selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” she added.
Lupita Nyong’o’s breakup post comes amid her being spotted with Joshua Jackson causing fans to speculate about a possible romance between them.
Hit the flip for that.
On Thursday, social media was sent into overdrive after photos surfaced of Lupita out with Joshua Jackson at a Janelle Monáe concert.
The two were at the songstress’ Los Angeles’ show together leading many to wonder if the Dawson’s Creek actor, 45, was moving on amid his Jodie-Turner Smith split.
According to TMZ however, the two are just friends and were part of a larger group of “9 or 10 people.”
Sources told the outlet that Joshua and Lupita arrived together platonically and have known each other for years. They added that there was nothing romantic about the night out.
As previously reported Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after 4 years of marriage earlier this month.
What do YOU think about Lupita Nyong’o detailing her single status after being seen out (with her friend) Joshua Jackson?
