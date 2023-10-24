Think, Work, Slay!

Tennessee State University continues to shine as a premier Homecoming destination with good vibes and beautiful people on its gorgeous main campus nestled in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee.

Known for its passionate alumni, world-famous marching band (The Aristocrat Of Sound), and quality programs, TSU stands out in a region bustling with impressive institutions.

According to its site, the “high research” institution “strives for excellence in programming, offerings, and community engagement” while offering 77 majors and an engaging student life.

Founded in 1912 as the Agricultural and Industrial State Normal School, the “comprehensive, urban, co-educational, land-grant university” has two locations—the 500-acre main campus in a residential neighborhood along the Cumberland River and the downtown Avon Williams campus near the center of Nashville’s business and government district.

This year, TSU welcomed a record crowd to Homecoming with the theme “Through Resilience and Perseverance, We Are One.”

“The highlight of my Homecoming is that we had a wonderful time celebrating without any incidents reported,” said Homecoming Chair Grant Winrow. “It was a very intentional effort that we partied with a purpose, with all the fundraising that took place.”

One of the buzziest moments of the weekend was the star-studded Homecoming concert featuring Boosie, GloRilla, MoneyBagg Yo, and Kash Doll who put on a SHOW for the sold out crowd.

Notable alumni of the storied institution include Oprah Winfrey, Xernona Clayton, Bobby Jones, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Richard Dent, Wilma Rudolph, and more.

Have you experienced Tennessee State’s Homecoming? If yes, how was it? If no, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of stunners who slayed TSU’s Homecoming on the flip.