After allegedly shooting at a man outside a Las Vegas strip club last year Blueface has been ordered to pay the club over $13 million in damages.

Regardless if you like it or not, California rapper Blueface can’t seem to stay off your news feeds and timelines. From his fianceé Jaidyn Alexis’ questionable music to his Chrisean Rock’s antics, he’s constantly in the algorithms.

He also previously made headlines for a strip club shooting incident that he’s continuing to be held responsible for.

In October of 2022, Blueface made news after he allegedly opened fire outside of Sin City’s’ Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club.

According to KTNV, a judge handed down an enormous verdict related to it and ordered the famous Crip to pay $13,072,482.00 to the strip club. The massive amount will reimburse the gentleman’s club for damages, lost revenue, property taxes, unpaid payroll, insurance, and more.

As previously reported the shooting victim claimed the rapper shot at him for making comments about the vehicle of a woman he was speaking with and Blueface was sentenced to three years probation and banned from the Vegas strip unless he’s working. A judge also ruled that he cannot partake in any drug or alcohol use and cannot have any firearms.

What do YOU think about Blueface being forced to cough up $13 million ?