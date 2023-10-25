Oh Yeahhh Fo’ Shiz, Fo’ Shiz, Ginuwiiiine!

Social media is buzzing over (caucasian) Michelle Williams‘ hilarious imitation of Justin Timberlake in the audiobook version of Britney Spears‘ new tell-all memoir The Woman In Me released this week.

In the now-viral clip, the Oscar-winning actress touches on N’Sync trying “too hard” to fit in with Black artists before revealing what a seemingly shameless Timberlake said during a brief interaction with R&B star Ginuwine.

“One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion–he was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘oh yeaaah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwiiiiine, what’s up homie?'”

(white) Michelle Williams doing an impression of Britney doing an impression of Justin Timberlake doing an impression of a Black person – this is art. https://t.co/HSx5CRa2ja — Otegha K. Uwagba (@OteghaUwagba) October 24, 2023

Making this even funnier is the shock from some people that the Michelle Williams was Emmy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Tony Award-winning Michelle Williams and not one of Destiny’s beloved children Michelle Williams.

It’s said read by Michelle Williams & idk why I was expecting a Child of Destiny pic.twitter.com/qWDBNNxHac https://t.co/ZVq0yb1ilp — I am The Visual! (@MartelStar) October 25, 2023

Naturally, social media exploded with endless jokes over the other Michelle Williams’ unexpected imitation that’s sure to rake in awards in the coming months.

“FO SHIZ FO SHIZ” pic.twitter.com/r8RIt2OUxi — Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) October 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/PUSSlFIED/status/1717064995106697629

No one: Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s pic.twitter.com/rRqD0HhRde — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) October 25, 2023

As expected, Spears’ book is packed with bombshell revelations including an alleged at-home abortion during her relationship with Timberlake, THAT marriage to Kevin Federline, the film role she regrets turning down, her rocky relationship with younger sister Jamie Lynn, and much more.

Michelle Williams channeled Britney Spears for this line reading about Jamie Lynn pic.twitter.com/4dh8AslyGr — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 24, 2023

Will you be copping Britney Spears’ new memoir? Would you like another audiobook version featuring Destiny’s Child Michelle Williams? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Michelle Williams’ imitation of Justin Timberlake on the flip.