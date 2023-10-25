Oh Yeahhh Fo’ Shiz, Fo’ Shiz, Ginuwiiiine!
Social media is buzzing over (caucasian) Michelle Williams‘ hilarious imitation of Justin Timberlake in the audiobook version of Britney Spears‘ new tell-all memoir The Woman In Me released this week.
In the now-viral clip, the Oscar-winning actress touches on N’Sync trying “too hard” to fit in with Black artists before revealing what a seemingly shameless Timberlake said during a brief interaction with R&B star Ginuwine.
“One day, J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I had never been to before. Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion–he was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘oh yeaaah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwiiiiine, what’s up homie?'”
(white) Michelle Williams doing an impression of Britney doing an impression of Justin Timberlake doing an impression of a Black person – this is art. https://t.co/HSx5CRa2ja
— Otegha K. Uwagba (@OteghaUwagba) October 24, 2023
Making this even funnier is the shock from some people that the Michelle Williams was Emmy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Tony Award-winning Michelle Williams and not one of Destiny’s beloved children Michelle Williams.
It’s said read by Michelle Williams & idk why I was expecting a Child of Destiny pic.twitter.com/qWDBNNxHac https://t.co/ZVq0yb1ilp
— I am The Visual! (@MartelStar) October 25, 2023
Naturally, social media exploded with endless jokes over the other Michelle Williams’ unexpected imitation that’s sure to rake in awards in the coming months.
“FO SHIZ FO SHIZ” pic.twitter.com/r8RIt2OUxi
— Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) October 24, 2023
https://twitter.com/PUSSlFIED/status/1717064995106697629
No one:
Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s pic.twitter.com/rRqD0HhRde
— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) October 25, 2023
As expected, Spears’ book is packed with bombshell revelations including an alleged at-home abortion during her relationship with Timberlake, THAT marriage to Kevin Federline, the film role she regrets turning down, her rocky relationship with younger sister Jamie Lynn, and much more.
Michelle Williams channeled Britney Spears for this line reading about Jamie Lynn pic.twitter.com/4dh8AslyGr
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 24, 2023
Will you be copping Britney Spears’ new memoir? Would you like another audiobook version featuring Destiny’s Child Michelle Williams? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Michelle Williams’ imitation of Justin Timberlake on the flip.
No one:
Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s pic.twitter.com/rRqD0HhRde
— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) October 25, 2023
I just figured out which Michelle Williams recorded, “The Woman in Me” and it was not who I thought. pic.twitter.com/JuH3qwpI5G
— Z-List Gayle King (@JustinInBrief) October 24, 2023
It’s said read by Michelle Williams & idk why I was expecting a Child of Destiny pic.twitter.com/qWDBNNxHac https://t.co/ZVq0yb1ilp
— I am The Visual! (@MartelStar) October 25, 2023
michelle williams after recording the britney audiobook pic.twitter.com/wC0e3eoD2A
— Jordan (@itsjordanapps) October 25, 2023
as a wise woman once said, you cannot go wrong with the splendid, the wonderful michelle williams https://t.co/qzlShgrwLF pic.twitter.com/zAlcX6xamH
— jordyn (@gilmoregiirls) October 25, 2023
Continue Slideshow
How many people downloaded the britney audio book and were sad it was read by michelle williams and not michelle williams??
— Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) October 25, 2023
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State: A Gallery Of Buzzy Baddies Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Meeting Man For Hook-Up But Denies Forcing Him Into Threesome Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
-
SkeeYee Maternity: Sexyy Red Announces Pregnancy With SZA Assist After 'Rich Baby Daddy' Debut
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly Reveals The Tragic Passing Of His Sister ---'In A Matter Of A Year I Lost 3 People'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Tenn Out Of Tenn: A Gallery Of Tennessee State Stunners Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.