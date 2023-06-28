Bossip Video

Are you really you? Or another you?

Stranger thangs were afoot at Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone premiere event that brought out John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and more for good vibes, stone-cold grooves, and Government-modified chicken at the Post 43 Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Other notable attendees included P-Valley star Shannon Thornton, The Blackening stars Sinqua Walls and Jay Pharoah, and Perfect Find star Keith Powers.

Holding down promo duties without Jamie Foxx, Boyega and Teyonah Parris continued their fly streak during the buzzy rollout that kicked off at the American Black Film Festival and concludes at Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival in August.

This latest promo tour stop comes just a week after the film’s opening night premiere during ABFF where John Boyega turned heads as three different versions of himself on the bustling red carpet.

In Blaxploitation Sci-Fi Comedy They Cloned Tyrone, “a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper” per the official synopsis.

Peep the trippy trailer below:

“There’s something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh,” said Boyega in an interview with EW. “Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s***. It didn’t matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I’m just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that.”

Directed by Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone also stars David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland.

“I think it’s a new creative direction,” Boyega continued. “There’s been a lot of talk right now about big studio projects and wanting more nuanced stories, going back to those dramas and comedies that we miss, especially during the heyday of Black cinema. I think this is a cool representation of that, with really funny moments.”

They Called Tyrone premieres exclusively on Netflix July 21, 2023.