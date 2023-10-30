All your faves got spookily sexy this Halloween weekend to party at a Houston hottie’s Tim Burton-themed bash.

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion brought out a bevy of celebs for her 2023 Hottieween party.

The annual affair took place at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards and a number of guests donned head-turning costumes.

The exclusive, invite-only celebration included appearances from GloRilla who gleefully greeted Meg and posed with her bestie Gloss Up…

Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla meeting each other for the first time at #Hottieween pic.twitter.com/RtkkgUTzW4 — CelebsloveMegan (@celebslovemeg) October 29, 2023

Victoria Monét who dressed as a nun…

Victoria and Megan thee Stallion at this year's Hottieween pic.twitter.com/4jZMBJDldC — Victoria Monét Updates (@victoriantribe) October 29, 2023

Zonnique who channeled Harry Potter…

Da’Vinchi who was a (sexy) pirate…

a spookily styled John Boyega…

and Offset.

Megan’s party paid homage to Tim Burton’s iconic films like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands.

To play into the theme, the hot girl dressed as the talking flower from Alice in Wonderland, another Tim Burton classic, and even posed with the movie’s Queen of Hearts.

Guests were treated to Ace of Spades champagne and D’USSE Cognac from the “Cognac Queen” herself.

A press release reports that the party was also sponsored by Planet Fitness, Hugo Boss, and the United States Virgin Islands.

What do YOU think about Hottieween 2023?

See more photos from Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween party on the flip.