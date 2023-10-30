Bossip Video
All your faves got spookily sexy this Halloween weekend to party at a Houston hottie’s Tim Burton-themed bash.

Hottieween

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion brought out a bevy of celebs for her 2023 Hottieween party.

The annual affair took place at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards and a number of guests donned head-turning costumes.

The exclusive, invite-only celebration included appearances from GloRilla who gleefully greeted Meg and posed with her bestie Gloss Up…

Victoria Monét who dressed as a nun…

Zonnique who channeled Harry Potter…

Da’Vinchi who was a (sexy) pirate…

a spookily styled John Boyega…

and Offset.

Megan’s party paid homage to Tim Burton’s iconic films like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands.

To play into the theme, the hot girl dressed as the talking flower from Alice in Wonderland, another Tim Burton classic, and even posed with the movie’s Queen of Hearts.

Guests were treated to Ace of Spades champagne and D’USSE Cognac from the “Cognac Queen” herself.

A press release reports that the party was also sponsored by Planet Fitness, Hugo Boss, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Hottieween 2023 assets

What do YOU think about Hottieween 2023?

 

See more photos from Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween party on the flip.

