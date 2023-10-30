SPOOKY SZN

Halloween 2023 is already off to a scary good start with super creative, wildly nostalgic, and head-spinningly hilarious costumes from and many more who understood this year’s assignment.

So far, we’ve seen some eye-catching costumes from celebs and regular-shmegulars across social media who went ALL OUT with their viral looks.

All my sides hurt from laughing at this dude. Wtf. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aZuPNjfaq4 — RELMYERS.COM (@relmyers) October 29, 2023

At this very moment, Saweetie‘s Edweena Scissorhands appears to winning Halloween followed closely by North West‘s Graduation bear, Winnie Harlow‘s Katt Williams, and Megan Thee Stallion‘s psychedelic Alice In Wonderland flower that stole the show at her star-studded Hottieween party in Atlanta.

The “Bongos” rapper was back at it with her exclusive Halloween extravaganza that brought out Offset, GloRilla, Ludacris, Victoria Monét, John Boyega, and more for a wildly whimsical Alice In Wonderland-themed bash in Atlanta.

Guests enjoyed good vibes, killer costumes, and specialty D’USSE cocktails including the Black Widow and Queen Hot Girl.

Freshly free from her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment, Meg is gearing up for the release of her intriguing new single “Cobra” that she recently teased on Instagram.

Based on her spooky video teaser, we’re expecting “Thriller”-esque visuals for the buzzy single dropping this Friday, Nov. 3.

With Halloween tomorrow, we’re sure to see more mind-blowing costumes from previous Spooky SZN MVPs Diddy, Cardi B, The Weekend, Tabria Majors (with another EPIC tribute?), Heidi Klum, and possibly Beyoncé (who usually drops her costume years weeks later).

What’s your fave Halloween costume (so far)? Do you plan on dressing up? If so, as what? Tell us down below and peep the absolute BEST costumes (so far) on the flip.