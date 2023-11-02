Bossip Video

Rumors are swirling that Marvel is considering getting its original gang of superheroes back together in the MCU.

In 2018, Disney and Marvel Studios’ 10 years of hard work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe culminated in Avengers: Endgame. The film quickly became the highest-grossing film of all time and served as the definitive ending to the Avengers Infinity saga. Ultimately, it paved the way for the next decade of storytelling that is until things like the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman and the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the studios’ plans.





Since then despite Marvel’s films dominating at the box office, the studio has received lackluster responses from fans.

Now according to Variety which cited industry insiders, discussions have commenced about possibly reuniting the original Avengers for a new project.

“The Marvel machine was pumping out a lot of content. Did it get to the point where there was just too much, and they were burning people out on superheroes? It’s possible,” says Wall Street analyst Eric Handler, who covers Disney. “The more you do, the tougher it is to maintain quality. They tried experimenting with breaking in some new characters, like Shang-Chi and Eternals, with mixed results. With budgets as big as these, you need home runs.”

That plan apparently includes Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson whose characters met their demise in Endgame. Despite that, Marvel’s reportedly thinking of some supernatural way to bring Iron Man (Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Johansson) back.





As it stands now, insiders tell Variety that the future of Marvel is riding on the shoulders of Jonathan Majors who portrays the universe’s current “big bad” Kang The Conqueror.

Considering that Majors is still facing allegations of domestic violence, his casting only adds to Disney’s complicated Marvel problems.

Not only that, but allegations of abusive workplace behavior have made their way into headlines complicating things further for the production company.

What do YOU think about the latest rumors about Marvel Studios? Do YOU think Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson will return to the MCU?