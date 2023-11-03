Bossip Video

J. Cole was the latest guest on Lil Yachty’s podcast A Safe Place and revealed that he doesn’t charge fellow rappers for features.

Quiet as kept, the Fayetteville rapper has been very active in 2023 but almost under the radar. He’s popped out at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, 6lack’s Los Angeles show, and ONE MusicFest with Janet Jackson. While in Atlanta to support Janet, he also dropped by Lil Yachty’s A Safe Space podcast and dropped a bombshell by revealing that he doesn’t charge artists he works with for features.

According to Complex, the North Carolina legend claims it’s because he actually wants to do the song, so he doesn’t mind hopping on for free.

“Yo, bro, it’s just a bar, bro,” Cole began. “Like, a lot of my bars be really on point but that’s just a flex. I’m not gonna charge a n***a $2,000 a word. I don’t even charge n***a for the verse, I’m doing this sh*t because I’m inspired to do it.”

He continued,

“I’m not charging n***as because, you know, I want to be on the song. I wouldn’t do that.”

If J. Cole charged artists there’s no telling how much money he could make but it’s clear that greed is not his intention. Convincing J. Cole to get on your record however, might be harder than coming up with the money to pay him.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cole discussed Drake’s album For All The Dogs and his future music plans. In related news, J. Cole recently Cole hopped on Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe“, surprising fans of both artists.

You can watch J. Cole’s full interview on A Safe Place below.