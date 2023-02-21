#RHOPReunion: Candiace Calls Out Gizelle's "Dwindling Uterus"
#RHOP Reproductive Organ Obliteration: Candiace’s ‘Dwindling Uterus’ Gizelle Diss Causes Commotion, Chris Bassett Brings Up THIS
Candiace Dillard and her hubby are weighing in on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Potomac reunion that included a commotion causing “dwindling uterus” diss to Gizelle Bryant that’s dividing Bravo watchers.
During part one of the sit-down, Candiace didn’t hold back while checking Gizelle over allegations that her husband made her “uncomfortable” during a 2021 hotel room conversation.
In an unseen #RHOP clip, Gizelle shared that she got an apology DM from Chris Bassett after season 7 wrapped and she took it as an admission of guilt.
“If I truly made you feel uncomfortable…for that I am sorry”, read Bassett’s DM to Gizelle.
Candiace countered however and said that her husband’s apology came before the two of them watched the “15 different stories” Gizelle told about the situation.
“I think it was important to note that the message was sent before we saw all the disgustingly egregious things that she added to the story,” said Candiace while Potomac producers ran clips of Gizelle saying that Chris was a “sneaky link” and “was a married man who wanted to see if she was with it.”
These are the different versions of what Gizelle said happened w/ Chris. First it was the green room at the reunion, then a bedroom, and now a hotel room?
What is Gizelle trying to do here? It's giving paranoid and defamatory. #RHOPReunion #RHOP pic.twitter.com/RPCtAUP06C
— Ace🔸️🔸️🔸️ (@TalkAmarachi) February 20, 2023
Gizelle apologized for her word choice and her bestie Robyn Dixon jumped in to defend her. According to Robyn, immediately after Gizelle had the “uncomfortable” moment with Chris, she brought it up during their car ride home—but Candiace wouldn’t hear it and went on to blast Gizelle for alleging that Chris grabbed the butt of Ashley Darby’s (“Sesame Street”) friend.
“She accused him of sexual assault when she said that Ashely’s friend was grabbed on the a** by him,” said Candiace.
Robyn then jumped in (again) and switched the subject to the inappropriateness of Chris being alone in a hotel room with a single woman, something that is oh-so ironic considering the scandal surrounding her husband, Juan.
“Can we agree though that it is probably not the best idea for a married man to be in a hotel room with a single woman?” asked Robyn to which Candiace scoffed and moved on while Gizelle tried to explain that all of the wives make comments about each other’s husbands.
“You are the ringleader of lying and maligning husbands, this is not an All Lives Matter moment,” said Candiace to Gizelle. “You are the culprit.”
When Candiace said “This is not an all lives matter moment, YOU [Gizelle] are the culprit” I was in Heaven 🤭 got her ass there!
And then DR. Osefo poignantly adding this tad bit in was the nail on Gizelle’s grave because that was soooo well said. Where’s the lie y’all? #rhop pic.twitter.com/EcNA2d2w3n
— Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) February 20, 2023
Candiace also noted that Gizelle attended her album release party ahead of season 7 filming and never mentioned the Chris moment, thus doubling down on her allegation that Gizelle just wanted to “secure a check.”
“Instead of talking about her uterus and what’s happening in her personal life she would rather lie and malign families,” said Candiace. “You’re not smart! You malign and f***k with people’s families. You use this show to lie on people, your dwindling uterus was waiting for you to put it on TV!”
I’m so here for Candiace dragging Gizelle by her neck rolls. #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/uO8t33QkWf
— Angel Alexis (@444kingvirgo) February 20, 2023
OOP!
As you can imagine, social media has lots to say about Candiace’s “dwindling uterus” diss. Some people think it’s completely fair for her to hit below the belt (no pun) because Gizelle maligned her husband’s name.
Others, however, think the reproductive organ obliteration was too much.
Hit the flip for that.
#RHOP watchers are STILL talking about Candiace’s “dwindling uterus” comment.
A number of people are unbothered by it and applaud Candiace for defending her husband while likening it to Phaedra Parks’ “peddling sperm banks” Kenya Moore shade.
Are we supposed to be offended by the "dwindling uterus" read? This Housewives 101! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/U02pVJt8KY
— Ken. (@OmgKenActually) February 20, 2023
DWINDLING UTERUS! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/H3IUxra942
— Chadwick (@ohchadwick) February 20, 2023
Chris was done dirty this season. The Bassetts have every single right to feel the way they do.. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/lnubcOBQ6e
— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) February 20, 2023
*Phaedra reads Kenya for going to sperm banks*
Everyone: “GET HA!”
*Candiace says Gizelle has a dwindling uterus*
The same people: #RHOP
— 𝐍𝐝𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞. (@unqobisizwe) February 20, 2023
Others however think Candiace stooped too low.
In case you missed what she meant by “dwindling uterus”, Gizelle revealed hat she needs a hysterectomy because of fibroids and some watchers think it’s shameful to bring up Gizelle’s health issue when Candiace has admittedly undergone IVF.
“Dwindling uterus” is very very nasty… Gizelle just had a hysterectomy & you’re celebrating your six embryos. Tables turn, watch your words #RHOP pic.twitter.com/PMtQP9yMbh
— Meme Mama (@screenscraps) February 20, 2023
That “dwindling uterus” comment was garbage 🗑️ #RHOP pic.twitter.com/wSMJJO1rWv
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) February 20, 2023
Candiace crying about having 6 Embryos then talking about Gizelle's Uterus??? This is some weird shit #RHOP pic.twitter.com/3OMSg5zRP5
— 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) February 20, 2023
While the #RHOP fans are up in arms, Chris Bassett has also weighed in on the reunion and blasted Robyn Dixon for the hotel room comment she made in defense of Gizelle.
“Robyn ain’t s*** for tha t comment,” said Bassett. “Let me go pay for some rando’s hotel room..I’ll be right back,” he added referencing Robyn’s husband who’s the subject of a hotel room cheating scandal.
Robyn ain’t shit for this comment….this COMPLETELY contradicts everything you said at lunch with candiace and i….and after everything that has come out AFTER the reunion….let me go pay for some rando‘s hotel room…i’ll be right back 🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️ https://t.co/8fZ7Sf5FbX
— Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) February 20, 2023
Touché, Chris!
What do YOU think about Sunday’s #RHOP Reunion and Candiace’s dwindling uterus diss?
Continue Slideshow
-
Big Game Gorgeousness: Meet The Sizzling Stunners Cheering From Sunday's Super Bowl LVII Sidelines
-
Must Be Niiiice: The Most Extravagant Valentine's Day Gifts Of 2023
-
Love & Tiddays: The Most Screen-Lickable Slays Of Valentine’s Day 2023
-
SZA Thee Stallion Sets Off Massive Swoonami Across Social Media, Yams Yammmendously In New York Times Magazine
-
Big Blouse Energy: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Super Bowl LVII
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chlöe Bailey Gets Chastised Over Chris Brown Collab; Kiely Williams Enters Chat & Trades Shade With Cantankerous Crooner
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.