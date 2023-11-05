Azealia Banks apologized to Lizzo while simultaneously slamming Busta Rhymes’ physical appearance and overall health. She stated Rhymes was “severely overweight” and claimed he exhibits signs of “anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation.” Jesus, take the wheel!
According to Complex, the “1991” rapper posted a message on IG addressing the vitriol she’s directed at Lizzo over the years. Azealia felt Lizzo was due an apology after she analyzed the aesthetic appeal of rappers like Busta Rhymes.
“I was having a conversation last night and realized that I owe @lizzobeeating a huge apology for popping so much s**t,” she said.
“If hip hop will allow a 55+ severely overweight @bustarhymes who exhibits major signs of anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation, and will also allow him to have a face full of blackheads and acne from what appears to be testosterone shot abuse.” The madness continued, ” ALL whilst drinking molly water in 2023 and wearing cartoon-like Neon yellow fake gold slick Rick chains……We have absolutely no right to be trying to skewer a YOUNG black woman – for anything.”
Lizzo has been defended and denounced by Banks before. After Good Music CEO Kanye West criticized Lizzo’s weight in 2022, Banks targeted the rapper in her Insta Stories.
“[Kanye] can’t be trying to lollipop off the 4 year old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial,” Banks commented on social media. However, Banks had select words for Lizzo in 2019 and her “fake a** body positivity.”
“The fact that the public and the media has been keeping this fat girl joke going for so long is honestly peak boredom,” the “Luxury” rapper wrote. “This song is not good nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millenial mammy of sorts.”
Azealia can’t seem to keep her irrational opinions to herself.
The 32-year-old faced backlash this summer after attacking comedian DC Young Fly as he grieved the death of his longtime partner, Ms. Jackie Oh. Azealia held a grudge against the Atlanta native since she appeared on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out in 2018. During a rap battle, DC described the “212” rapper as “ugly.”
Banks wrote on IG, “Say what you want about my tears. They were pure tears of rage. And not at all a sign of weakness. Because in the end… I won. I’m happy I cried and moved on. That Jackie O [sic] girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself”.
Azealia, whose career took off on MySpace, categorized DC’s comments as anti-Black.
“The nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks… ugly on national television while a bunch of black people laughed,” she asserted.
The New York native disgustingly rejoiced after learning of his longtime partner’s passing. “And ironically, dead at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday, May 31st, 2023,” Azealia said. In her final post about it, the aspiring actress wrote the “thorn” in her side was “finally out,” implying the tragedy was somehow karmic.
We know Busta probably woke up like the 50 Cent meme, wondering, “WTF did I do?”
Well, we love you, Busta Bust.
Azealia, please save the one-sided beef for music so we can discuss your talent instead of your timeline.
