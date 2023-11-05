Bossip Video

Azealia Banks apologized to Lizzo while simultaneously slamming Busta Rhymes’ physical appearance and overall health. She stated Rhymes was “severely overweight” and claimed he exhibits signs of “anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation.” Jesus, take the wheel!

According to Complex, the “1991” rapper posted a message on IG addressing the vitriol she’s directed at Lizzo over the years. Azealia felt Lizzo was due an apology after she analyzed the aesthetic appeal of rappers like Busta Rhymes.

“I was having a conversation last night and realized that I owe @lizzobeeating a huge apology for popping so much s**t,” she said. “If hip hop will allow a 55+ severely overweight @bustarhymes who exhibits major signs of anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation, and will also allow him to have a face full of blackheads and acne from what appears to be testosterone shot abuse.” The madness continued, ” ALL whilst drinking molly water in 2023 and wearing cartoon-like Neon yellow fake gold slick Rick chains……We have absolutely no right to be trying to skewer a YOUNG black woman – for anything.”

Lizzo has been defended and denounced by Banks before. After Good Music CEO Kanye West criticized Lizzo’s weight in 2022, Banks targeted the rapper in her Insta Stories.

“[Kanye] can’t be trying to lollipop off the 4 year old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial,” Banks commented on social media. However, Banks had select words for Lizzo in 2019 and her “fake a** body positivity.”