Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince are reuniting for the upcoming A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop tribute performance in Los Angeles.

We are in the final months of Hip-Hop turning 50 and the surprises are still coming our way. The upcoming Grammy Hip-Hop 50 Tribute concert is right around the corner. The event will go down on November 8, live from the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. According to Rock The Bells, Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince himself Will Smith have been added to the already extensive lineup. The two briefly performed for the Peacock screening of BEL-AIR last year but haven’t had any televised performances during Hip-Hop 50.

Reportedly Will Smith was scheduled to be part of Questlove’s Grammy Tribute during the Awards show earlier this year. However, issues with Bad Boys 4 ruined those dreams at the very last minute according to BET. Back in 1989 Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince boycotted the Grammys after they ignored hip-hop. Now they’ll celebrate the genre alongside The Grammys and broadcast it to the world.

If you want to attend the show tomorrow you can purchase tickets here. Additionally, A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop will air on CBS and Paramount+ on December 10 at 8:30 ET.