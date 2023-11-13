Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe who made recent headlines for comments he made about wanting to be with a certain “sinner” is continuing to be asked about his dating life.

One of the best new podcasts on the market comes from NFL veterans Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco. If you’ve never listened to the Nightcap With Unc & Ocho, you’re missing out. When you get two wealthy black men from the south together, you’re in for a great time full of laughs. In recent weeks, a constant topic has been Shannon Sharpe’s dating life, or lack thereof.

TMZ Sports recently caught Sharpe outside of LAX and asked his thoughts on dating, specifically dating billionaire girl boss Kim Kardashian.

“Kim has enough going on,” said Sharpe. “She’s an outstanding businesswoman and what she’s been able to do. That family is amazing but I got too much on my plate. She has too much on her plate and plus I’m too private of a guy. I don’t want to live a public life.”

On a recent episode of the Nightcap With Unc & Ocho podcast, Ochocinco offered to set Sharpe up on a date with actress Yvonne Orji amid her comments that she’s a 39-year-old virgin.

Unc shocked everyone however by revealing he’d rather date adult film star Miss. B Nasty.

“I’m looking for a sinner,” said Sharpe. “I don’t want nobody who is walking the straight and narrow.”

He also recently revealed that he’s open to dating OnlyFans models after revealing that he saw a model’s impressive paystub on a recent date.

Play

At this point, we may need to pitch a dating show to Mona Scott Young for Uncle Shannon as his taste in women is all over the place. We think it’s safe to say numerous singles would sign up to participate and everyone would love to watch those ladies fight for Unc’s love.