Bossip Video

Michael Thomas found himself in handcuffs after a heated exchange with a construction worker whose van he allegedly tossed a brick into.

With the 2023-2024 NFL season underway most players and teams are locked in and focused on finding a path to the Super Bowl, so there usually isn’t much off-field drama.

According to ESPN, however, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas ended up in a bit of off-field drama that ended with him being arrested.

The publication reports that the NFLer’s arrest came after he allegedly had a heated exchange with a construction worker in his neighborhood over a parked car.

Play

The man alleges that Thomas yelled at him about parking in front of his house and issued verbal threats. He also said that Thomas became “upset” that he began recording him and threw a brick at his windshield, which caused “little if any damage.”

He also alleged that he was pushed by Thomas who “knocked the phone out of his hand.”

On Friday, November 10, Thomas was arrested without incident by Kenner police and charged with criminal mischief and simple battery.

With the Saints holding a record of 5-5 there was enough reason for Michael to be upset but hopefully, he finds an outlet to release his anger that doesn’t involve throwing bricks.