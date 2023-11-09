Bossip Video

Tristan Thompson’s redemption arc is still going strong on this season of The Kardashians.

In a trailer that was shown at the end of the new episode of the Hulu reality show on Nov. 9, Khloé Kardashian admitted that several of her family members have yet to forgive Thompson for his past infidelity.

“In this family if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone,” Khloé told the father of her children before he made separate trips to visit her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Thompson went on to say he is “in a place now where I can own up to the mistakes I’ve made.”

Addressing the most explosive of his multiple cheating scandals, Tristan visited Jenner to apologize for getting her involved when he kissed her then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Everyone got affected differently. But I think you got affected the most,” the NBA player said to Kylie per a clip shared by ET.

While Jenner recently reunited with her longtime BFF, that kiss back in 2019 was the end of her friendship with Jordyn–even though Khloé and Tristan got back together after.

Next on his apology tour, Thompson stopped by Kourtney’s house, who shared in a previous episode that her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, isn’t the biggest fan of Tristan, either.

“I feel like she gets it from me,” Kourtney said during last week’s episode. “I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him … I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.’”

Now, she’s open to hearing Thompson out as he goes to her house to answer her many questions.

“On a scale of one to 10, how scared are you?” Kourtney asked the baller after sitting down with a notebook of questions. Later, in a confessional, Kourtney admitted, “Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it.”

She went on to ask whether Tristan feels “anything” when he is unfaithful, to which the Cleveland Cavalier insists he always has remorse.

“When I cheat? I feel disgusted the next day,” he said before Kourtney replied, “So then why do you do it again?”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.