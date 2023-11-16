Bossip Video

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, is a new member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College.

In a new video posted by ESSENCE, the 18-year-old can be seen alongside her fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters introducing herself to the crowd cheering her on.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” Zahara says in the clip. “I am this line’s number 7.”

Currently an undergraduate at Spelman College, Jolie-Pitt joined the Mu Pi Chapter of the first historically Black sorority. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1908, with the Mu Pi chapter being established in 1979.

Angelina Jolie announced her daughter’s plans to attend Spelman back in 2022, just a few weeks before she moved in for her freshman year. At the time, she posted a photo of Zahara and her fellow students, excited for her daughter to embark on this new journey.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the actress wrote in her caption. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Zahara’s father later reacted to the news while on a red carpet promoting his movie Bullet Train, seemingly getting emotional about his daughter’s success.

“Yeah that’s beautiful,” Pitt told PEOPLE at the time. “Really beautiful.”

PEOPLE reports that Jolie and Zahara ended up meeting with Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle and Vice President for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman during the teenager’s move-in, clearly excited to have her attend the HBCU.

In a video from their meeting, the Eternals actress was asked how she felt about being a Spelman mom, to which she replied, “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet.”

When the university president joked that there will be “plenty of time to cry,” Jolie responded, “I heard tomorrow night’s the big night. I’m holding it together.”

Congratulations, Zahara!