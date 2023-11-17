Bossip Video

Is DaBaby turning into DaAdult?

DaBaby suffered a $200 million loss after he was slammed for making homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud music festival in 2021 and during a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the “BOP” rapper revealed that the viral incident forced him to “sit down” and do some spiritual healing.

“You live and you learn man,” DaBaby told Sharpe, before revealing that the insensitive blunder reportedly cost him more than 200 million dollars. “Who’s to say where I would be mentally and spiritually had I not been forced to sit my ass down and self-reflect?”





Play



What did DaBaby say during his homophobic rant?

As previously reported, in 2021, DaBaby caught heat from fans and a slew of celebs when the rapper made disparaging comments about members of the LGBTQ+ community. During his July 2021 show, the Grammy-nominated rapper shouted, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

The star, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, embarrassingly added, “Ladies, if your p–sy smells like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t s–king d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”





Play



— s” or “junkies,” but the post only landed him in more heat with members of the LGBTQ+ community. Shortly after his cringe-worthy Rolling Loud appearance, the rapper was dropped from several festival lineups. He tried to clear up his homophobic comments with a video arguing that his gay fans were not nasty gay ns” or “junkies,” but the post only landed him in more heat with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Looking back on the vile moment, DaBaby told Sharpe that he believes the embarrassing incident was a “blessing in disguise” for his career and self-improvement.

“Since I’ve been doing way more writing and self-reflecting and working on what I’m working on —I’m self-fulfilled as a person. I got such a good understanding of who I am as a person and how my upbringing and different factors and elements of my life on the way shaped me to be this person.”

The “ROCKSTAR” hitmaker also shared that he has found better ways to cope with his emotions and some of the “traumatic experiences” he has endured throughout life. According to the patriarch, he wasn’t happy at the height of his career. However, now, he’s in a better and “healthy” space after some much-needed self-reflection.

“My best purchase was reinvesting in myself…I wouldn’t do nothing different,” he added.

Sure.

Despite his acknowledgment of taking time to self-reflect, in the years since the Rolling Out incident, DaBaby still displayed some problematic behavior in particular when it comes to his actions surrounding Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

What do YOU think is this all DaMaturity or just DaPropaganda?

Watch the full Club Shay Shay interview with DaBaby below. Thoughts?