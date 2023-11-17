Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight success story has added another bouncing baby boy to their brood.

BOSSIP can confirm that Woody and Amani Randall of #MAFS season 11 fame have welcomed their second son, Rai Zahir Randall.

Baby Rai, who was born Tuesday, Nov. 7, weighed 6 lbs. and measured 19 inches long at birth.

He joins big brother Reign, 17 months, and Amani’s confirming that the Randalls are finished as a family of four.

“We are super excited to have completed our family!” said Amani in a statement to BOSSIP. “We’ve been resting and enjoying our new family of 4 dynamic.”

She also added that their firstborn Reign is “totally obsessed with his baby brother.”

“He gives Rai lots of hugs and kisses. He even tries to feed him his snacks. The moment Reign woke up Tuesday morning and met Rai was so sweet. He smiled really big and wanted to play with him. We can’t wait to watch their relationship continue to grow!”

The Randall’s announcement comes amid them posing for stunning maternity photos first shared with MunaMommy.

The photos were taken during a luxurious Babymoon in Curaçao during MunaLuchi Bride Magazine’s inaugural Muna Couple’s Retreat (August 28-31, 2023) at Sandals Royal Curaçao.

In related news, Amani has teamed up with fellow #MAFS wife Briana Myles to release a sustainable “mommy and baby” clothing line, BellaReign & Co. The duo officially launched their brand on November 16, 2023.

Congratulations to Woody and Amani!

Married At First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Lifetime.