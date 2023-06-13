Bossip Video

Two happily married stars of Married At First Sight are announcing that they’re expecting, again.

Woody and Amani Randall who wed as strangers on season 11 in New Orleans shared Monday that they’re expecting baby number 2.

The #MAFS alumni made the announcement by posting a video of the moment they surprised Amani’s parents with the news.

In it, the grandparents hold the couple’s son Reign Amir Randall, 1, before noticing that he’s wearing a shirt that reads “big bro.”

Amani and Woody then confirm the exciting news and Amani reveals that she’s due in the fall.

“Round 2, let’s go!” says an excited Woody. Yes, we’re having another baby,” says Amani. “So, November 2023, Reign is going to become a big brother.”

In the comments, several fellow #MAFS stars sent well wishes.

“Congrats!!!! Omg!!! I’m so happy for y’all!!” wrote Deonna McNeil Okotie who wed and remains married to Greg Okotie of season 9. “Y’all just had to up one us. Let me get back in the lab 😂. Congratulations y’all!!” wrote Vincent Morales who wed and remains married to Briana Myles of season 12.

Amani and Woody’s big news comes amid their “sonshine” turning 1 on June 3.

“Reign Amir Randall, you were the missing piece to our puzzle and I’m so happy that I get to be apart of your life,” the couple wrote in a joint point.”This year has been a growing experience for us both! I pray for you daily and can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world. You’re already amazing and I’m ready for the next years ahead!”

So sweet!

Congrats to the happy couple!