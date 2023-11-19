In the latest installment of Cam Newton’s podcast, Funky Friday, Chrisean Rock revealed that she has a budding romance that doesn’t make her feel blue.

The rapper’s revelation of a new love interest has had social media abuzz, considering she intentionally failed to identify who her suitor is.

“I like this boy I’m talking to,” Chrisean joyfully shared to Newton, igniting comments of curiosity and elation amongst fans. The 34-year-old host asked Chrisean to clarify what the term “talking” meant.

“What’s talking?” Newton inquired, prompting Chrisean to explain the dynamic of her relationship with her new boo. “We just talking, we haven’t f****d or nothing,” she said bluntly. “We talk, we pray, we cuddle. And we haven’t been on our first date yet; I’ve been working,” she explained.

Fans were pleased to see that the “Vibe” singer has seemingly stepped away from her child’s father, rapper, Blueface.

Social media users also praised Cam for his interview skills, noting he was able to disarm the reality star and highlight her “humanness.”

An X user shared, “I’m watching the chrisean rock and cam newton interview & outside of a few parts I think that’s the first time I’ve looked at that girl as human.. cam was the perfect person to ask her questions he was uplifting and very sensitive. first time I’ve seen her.”

Another added, “What?? @FunkyFriday Cam can PRAY?That’s So Sexyy!Men.He made her look so Healthy & Safe, his Funky Dope masculine energy softened her. I ChriseanTHANK YOU CAM FOR COVERING HER AND BEING A REAL KING”.

Someone else added, “I LOVE this interview that Cam Newton did on #ChriseanRock He gave her some big bro game, spoke to her honestly, and she respected it because of how he carries himself. SOMETIMES ITS NOT THE MESSAGE, ITS THE MESSENGER”.

Some male X users tweeted they were attracted to Chrisean for the first time upon seeing her softer side and others alleged that the 23-year-old might have been crushing on the Heisman trophy winner.

Chrisean was seen blushing, giggling, and caressing her hair as she chatted with the athlete.

“When a woman smiles and plays with her hair in mid conversation, she feelin you.”

Someone else stated Chrisean’s energy was more relaxed than he’s ever seen in past interviews.

“She seems happy and goofy in his space….. interesting.”

Newton spoke life into the new mom throughout the interview and even called her a “helluva woman.”

Fans noted the former athlete seemed to really receive the words of the NFL free agent.

Clearly, Cam can bring the softer side out of Ms. Rock, and hopefully, her new mystery boo can too.

Elsewhere in Chrisean Rock’s interview, she opened up about her alleged assault of James Wright Chanel at Tamar Braxton’s concert.