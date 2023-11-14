Bossip Video

The Black Girl Magic was off the charts at the Femme It Forward 2nd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, recognizing game-changers like Brandy, SZA, Teyana Taylor, Flo Milli, and Jordyn Woods.

On Friday, Nov. 10, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out to give visionary women their FlowHERS. Femme It Forward President and CEO Heather Lowery served as host. The night was dedicated to “trailblazing women who have made a profound impact in their respective fields.”

Executives, artists, influencers, and leaders gathered to celebrate the achievements of women like Monaleo, Nova Wav, and more.

According to a statement, Femme It Forward is a “multi-format music and entertainment company dedicated to celebrating, educating, mentoring, and empowering female visionaries.”

The organization also recognized “the women who have made an invaluable impact as mentors of the organization’s mentorship program, Next Gem Femme, which aims to help improve equity in the workplace and accelerate career opportunities and trajectories for young women of color. As Femme It Forward’s flagship initiative, the Next Gem Femme mentorship program connects emerging talent with influential women executives from organizations like Amazon Music and Atlantic Records.”

The 2023 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Honorees

Lori Harvey presented The Visionary Award to Teyana Taylor. It recognized her career as a “multi-dimensional creative who is changing the game for the future of women in music.”

Teyana took to Instagram to share her thanks for the recognition and pictures rocking the red carpet with daughters Junie and Rue.

“Father God, I thank you for who you are. All seeing, all knowing and all powerful! Thank you for reminding my heart that your plan is far greater than any plan I have for my life,” she wrote. “Thank you for reminding me & all of the amazing women in this room that the wait was not punishment it was preparation for what was already written in the palm of your hands & your plans. I am forever THANKFUL.”

Lizzo presented SZA with the Big Femme Energy Award for her impact on this generation’s music. In addition to the award, Heather Lowery presented SZA with a birthday surprise. Lizzo then led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to the sizzling Scorpio.

In a special mother-daughter moment, Sonja Norwood gave Brandy the Muse Award. The honor recognized the Vocal Bible’s living legend status for inspiring her peers and future generations with timeless music.

Flo Milli accepted the Bloom Award as a breakthrough artist who forged her own path to success.

Jordyn and Jodie Woods won the My Sister’s Keeper Award for defining the spirit of sisterhood.

Nova Wav accepted the Pen It Forward Award for an epic pen game behind some of music’s biggest hits. The duo wrote and produced hit songs for artists like Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan, and Teyana Taylor.

Monaleo received the Self-Love Award as a mother and artist who embodies confidence and self-acceptance.

Check out more A-list attendees at the star-studded Femme It Forward 2nd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala below.