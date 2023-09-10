Bossip Video

Former BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods made their rekindled friendship official on TikTok while hanging out together at NYFW.

More than four years after the (first) Tristan Thompson cheating scandal broke up besties Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship, they’re attached at the hip again. Fans spotted the dynamic duo in the streets of NYC for New York Fashion Week.

After months of speculation, Kylie hard launched their reunion with a cameo from Jordyn in a new TikTok. The sponsored video showed the mommy mogul on an exclusive shopping trip at Acne Studios.

Kylie showed herself pulling up to the store, posing with her cardboard cutout, and scoping out racks of clothes. She looked effortlessly cool with beachy waves, an oversized white collared shirt, wide-legged jeans, and oversized black shades.

They teased the bestie vibes with a brief moment posing together. The now-viral clip has almost 3 million views. Thousands of comments cheering on the quick cameo from Jordyn.

She rocked denim on denim with a coordinated maxi skirt, a distressed motorcycle-style top and a brown cropped jacket. The Woods by Jordyn founder seemed to prove blondes have more fun with her sleek bob.

The beloved besties’ reunion was so highly anticipated that a fan’s TikTok from outside the store also racked up 1.4 million views.

Rumors Of Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods’ Reunion Started This Summer

As BOSSIP previously reported, paparazzi spotted the two influencers on a sushi date together in July. Sources say they started spending time together for the past year before that public outing.

Kylie previously told TMZ her sisters didn’t force her to cut ties with Jordyn. During a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she explained she “didn’t have any grudge against Jordyn.” Adding that “people make mistakes, people live, and they learn.”

Jordyn always said she wanted to repair their relationship. She reportedly followed through by taking the first step. Although Tristan was the only trifling one involved for kissing the socialite at his party in 2019, Jordyn apologized to Kylie for how it went down.

Now it seems like the pair is back to best friend bliss like they never left.