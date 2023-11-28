The family that tussles together…

Social media is buzzing over King Harris‘ now-infamous family tussle with his parents T.I. and Tiny Harris during a star-studded Atlanta Falcons game on Thanksgiving weekend.

According to HipHopDX, the father and son got into a luxury suite squabble on IG Live over King’s seemingly easy, breezy childhood that played out on hit VH1 reality show The Family Hustle.

At one point, King claimed he experienced a “difficult” childhood prompting a swift clapback from T.I. and Tiny.

“King, have you ever woke up with a roach on your face? Alright then! You don’t know what you talking ’bout,” T.I. snapped. “To make him look better, he [T.I.] say s**t that he know not true. Silver spoon? I ain’t never ate with that a day in my life,” the teen responded.

King Harris realizing he never had roaches pic.twitter.com/WlnkgjMmAF — ✭ Cowboy Kiest ✭ (@HottboyKiest) November 27, 2023

Check out the full video below:

A longer version of King, TI, and Tiny’s argument. He called his parents liars, called his mother drunk, then tried to buck on his father. I don’t know of any other celebrity kids who are doing this so something is wrong in this family. pic.twitter.com/nYkjfOetUY — James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) November 27, 2023

Fans of the series saw King seemingly living his best life in their Atlanta mansion which, according to the 19-year-old, was just for the cameras.

In fact, he claims he spent much of his childhood at his grandmother’s house where he could be “outside in the neighborhood” and “get into fights.”

During the Sunday squabble, T.I. revealed that his son “cried like a baby” to go back to grandma’s house and said King would often “hold [his] breath and throw tantrums.”

Tiny cosigned, adding that King preferred his grandmother because she let him “suck a pacifier until he was 12 years old.”

“He capping! He capping! I stand on business,” King yelled, before saying, “You want to hide it from the world? I’ll put it out there for them to see!”

The heated conversation boiled over into a shouting match as King Harris accused his father of lying.

King Harris, to his celebrity parents who raised him in a gated community: pic.twitter.com/nIACKPGUIn — Scott Free (@noeyedee) November 27, 2023

“I know you. Shut up! I know you!” the salty son shouted, seemingly threatening to expose some family secrets. Tiny tried to reassure him that they were joking, but it was too late. “What’s wrong with y’all? Why are y’all doing that to me?” King asked, upset about becoming the punchline. “Why are you letting him play with me like that? Ain’t no joking!”

Eventually, the argument escalated into an altercation that ended with King being snatched up by his stronger pappy.

“You are embarrassing yourself and your family! Boy, you can’t do nothing with me! Ain’t s**t you can do with me!” the rapper-turned-comedian yelled while yoking up his son.

Of course the drama didn’t end there with King taking to Instagram Stories to get the last word.

Atlanta Rapper T.I. And his son get into it at the falcons vs saints game and king Harris had some messages for his pops and family on IG pic.twitter.com/af3TbadliZ — STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) November 26, 2023

“I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F**K WHO U ARE … IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN A** MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT,” he wrote across a series of photos.

Naturally, social media exploded with reactions to the dysfunctional family tussle that seemed like a long time coming based on King’s behavior.

Do you think T.I. and Tiny can mend their relationship with King? Or is he too far gone?