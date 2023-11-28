Bossip Video

Sexyy Red is assuming the role of the prison warden in the visual for her latest love-after-lockup-inspired anthem, “Free My N***a.”

When it comes to the rookie of the year conversation you’d be remiss to not include Sexyy Red. Throughout 2023 she has delivered banger after banger and at this point, her project Hood Hottest Princess could be argued as one of the best of the year. The project has 4 certified and undeniable bangers plus a smash remix featuring Nicki Minaj. If you thought Sexyy was going to slow down and ride that album into 2024, you’re wrong. She’s already returned with new music and just released her latest single “Free My N***a.”

If you have followed her journey you know her boo is currently incarcerated and even though she is currently pregnant she’s still grinding and cranking out music while waiting for his release.

She’s not the first to hold it down while having a lover behind bars but at least now all the women in her position have an anthem to relate to. In the visual for the track, an extremely pregnant Sexyy Red assumes the role of a prison warden at a men’s jail and of course, the plot centers around her breaking her man out of jail because she needs his love.

You can watch the visual for “Free My N***a” below.