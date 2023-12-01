Bossip Video

Are you ready for Candy Cane Lane?

Christmas cheer was in the air at Amazon’s star-studded Candy Cane Lane World Premiere that brought out Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Raphael Saadiq, Chlöe Bailey, Jordin Sparks, Andra Day, David Alan Grier, DC Young Fly, Kel Mitchell, and more ahead of the shenanigan-stuffed Holiday Comedy’s premiere on Prime Video.

Other notable attendees included Paul Pierce, Brandee Evans, Trevor Jackson, Robin Thede, Tom Arnold, Gabby Dennis, and Miss Diddy.

Bustling with Black excellence and an impressive budget, the holly jolly affair transformed LA into a winter wonderland with warm and fuzzy vibes, family-friendly photo stations, and delicious eats at the afterparty.

Check out more selects from the event below:

In Candy Cane Lane, Eddie Murphy gets hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray by a scammy elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) who casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

“At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

Check out the trailer below:

Play

“[Chris] loves Christmas so much he’s even given all his kids Christmas-themed names (Holly, Joy and Nick),” said director Reginald Hudlin (who teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the first time since Boomerang) in an interview with PEOPLE. When Chris is unexpectedly laid off, he throws himself into winning the Candy Cane Lane house-decorating contest in his neighborhood, which has a huge cash prize. But when he finds the coolest-looking Christmas decorations ever that will pretty much guarantee him winning the big prize, it turns out they are cursed by a wayward elf named Pepper [Jillian Bell]. “Now the ’12 Days of Christmas’ characters are coming to life and causing chaos for Chris and his family. Now instead of winning it all, he could lose it all!”

The Amazon Original also stars Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Candy Cane Lane streams exclusively on Prime Video December 1, 2023.