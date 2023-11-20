Bossip Video

Name a better combo

Kenan and Kel were all smiles at the Good Burger 2 World Premiere where they celebrated the long-awaited sequel with their families while enjoying nostalgic vibes and funny photo stations like a burger bed at Regal Union Square in NYC.

Kel had a timeee with his wife Asia Lee-Mitchell and kids after experiencing a health scare just a few days earlier.

Seriously, who doesn’t love a burger bed or burger tub?? We need both!

While Kel had a ball with the burgercessories, Kenan was on girl dad duty with his adorable daughters.

Other notable guests on the ketchup red carpet included the Good Burger 2 cast with some familiar fan faves posing alongside Kenan and Kel.

In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and clueless cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Check out the wacky trailer below:

Play

Directed by Phil Traill, Good Burger 2 also stars Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz (“Free Guy”) as Ruth.

Adding to the nostalgia are original Good Burger cast members Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

The OG ’90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 before taking off and being adapted into a feature film released on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures.

“Man, it is such a blessing,” said Mitchell, 44, about returning for the sequel in an interview with EW. “It’s been an amazing journey for both of us. I don’t think we thought that we would be going back and doing Good Burger at this point, which is so beautiful and it has a special place in people’s hearts.”

Thompson, 45, echoed those sentiments nearly a year after the duo’s heart-warming reunion during the 2022 Emmys.

“It is such a blessing to be able to be working with my brother again,” he said. “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. When we spend hours upon hours upon hours, it’s just all laughs and good times. And I’m really excited to open this new chapter up — this reunited adventure we are going to go on together.”

Play

Good Burger 2 premieres Nov. 22 on Paramount +.