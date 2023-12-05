Bossip Video

Sunday nightHollywood’s A-List stepped out in their finest attire for the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala and we’re definitely picking favorites.

In one of our favorite photos from the evening, which was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023, Oprah Winfrey gathered Jon Batiste, Zoe Kravitz, Ava Duvernay, Eva Longoria, David Oyelowo, Gayle King and Lenny Kravitz for a group picture.

Oprah was looking svelte in a purple sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown for the museum’s marquee annual fundraiser, which raises vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public.

Winfrey was among the night’s honorees and the executive producer of The Color Purple was joined by most of the cast at the event, as well as director Blitz Bazawule.

Taraji P. Henson, who plays Shug Avery in the new iteration of TCP also wore the vibrant shade to the event.

Henson’s cleavage baring gown is by Zuhair Murad. You likey?

Since we’re on the subject of purple, we also want you to see MJ Rodriguez in a stunning lavender Versace gown.

