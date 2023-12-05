Sunday nightHollywood’s A-List stepped out in their finest attire for the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala and we’re definitely picking favorites.
In one of our favorite photos from the evening, which was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023, Oprah Winfrey gathered Jon Batiste, Zoe Kravitz, Ava Duvernay, Eva Longoria, David Oyelowo, Gayle King and Lenny Kravitz for a group picture.
Oprah was looking svelte in a purple sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown for the museum’s marquee annual fundraiser, which raises vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public.
Winfrey was among the night’s honorees and the executive producer of The Color Purple was joined by most of the cast at the event, as well as director Blitz Bazawule.
Taraji P. Henson, who plays Shug Avery in the new iteration of TCP also wore the vibrant shade to the event.
Henson’s cleavage baring gown is by Zuhair Murad. You likey?
Since we’re on the subject of purple, we also want you to see MJ Rodriguez in a stunning lavender Versace gown.
Hit the flip for more of our favorite looks from the night.
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.