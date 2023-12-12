Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe tops Complex’s sports personalities list and opens up about his path to the top including trying to change his speech.

During troubling times and uncomfortable changes when you finally reflect you appreciate the journey and the lessons. For Shannon Sharpe, he has successfully exited FS1’s UNDISPUTED which was all he knew for seven years. Additionally, it was his first big jump into sports broadcasting. On the flip side of the harsh exit that was labeled as “pushing him out“, he landed on his feet. He now has several podcasts in partnership with Colin Cowherd and is now a part of the ESPN family.

According to Complex, this makes for a great story and landed him as their #1 most entertaining sports personality of 2023.

During his interview with Complex, Sharpe touched on his former goal of changing the way he talks for his journey in broadcasting.

“I went to so many speech therapists and pathologists trying to change the way I talk. And then I just realized that’s not who I am,” Sharpe said. “The listening audience, the viewing audience is never gonna believe this is who I am. They’ve heard me speak enough to know what I sound like and how I should sound. And once I went back to being who I was, my authentic self, it seemingly took off for me from there.”

One thing about Shannon that will never change is that he is a country boy from Georgia. Also, no matter what happens or where life takes him that won’t change. I think we all can agree that everything in his life that makes him Uncle Shay Shay is why we love him.