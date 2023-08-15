A Real Housewife of Atlanta is chatting with a former Housewives producer and she’s not holding back. “She built the house [of #RHOA] but it got foreclosed on,” said the Bravolebrity about a former coworker.

Kenya Moore recently sat down with Carlos King for a wide-ranging interview about her challenging upbringing, her divorce, and recent headlines surrounding an ex-housewife.

In part one of the sit down on King’s Reality with the King podcast, Kenya was asked to weigh in on NeNe Leakes’ recent comments that she doesn’t watch #RHOA because it’s the “house she built” and it “looks like it’s tumbling down.”

Although Kenya gave NeNe her props for her contributions to the franchise, she also threw in some shade.

“Yeah, she is a force all her own, you can’t take that away from her,” said Kenya on Reality With The King. “She was a major force, multiplier like you like to say of real housewives.” “She built the house but it got foreclosed on,” added the former Miss USA. “She didn’t pay the bills.”

Bloop!

That’s not all she said, however, Kenya also noted that while the ladies were filming season 5 the current peach holders went on strike because they felt that Kim Zolciak was getting preferential treatment. The situation apparently turned so dire that producers called on a newbie to help fill in the gaps.

That woman was Porsha Williams and they utilized Kenya to introduce her to the franchise.

“They went on strike against Kim,” said Kenya. “They cast Porsha [as a housewife] after Kim walked off, They didn’t know what was going to be happening with Kim so Porsha was the replacement housewife. No shade to Porsha, I’m just saying how it happened.” […] “That’s when they called me to come in and go to Porsha’s event and Porsha was very interesting.”

Elsewhere in the interview while speaking on Porsha who she’s clearly had a history of beef with, Kenya praised the former housewife for being a good sparring partner.

“It was magic. Porsha and I together, we made magical TV,” said Kenya. “For all these years, not just season 5. It was just interesting to see the relationship go up and down, sideways, wherever it was going to go and it made for compelling TV.”

She was not her biggest challenger however, Kenya told Carlos King that her clashes with NeNe easily topped her arguments with Porsha.

“Nene is that girl–you just never knew where she was gonna come from half the time,” said Kenya. “We became frenemies, we made magical TV when we were friends and we mad magic on TV when when we were enemies and she can give as good as she got. She was the ying to my yang.”

She also admitted that she misses NeNe being on the show.

During the chat, she also put her ex on blast as their divorce continues and noted that he hasn’t seen their daughter more than twice in two years.

