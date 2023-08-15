A Real Housewife of Atlanta is chatting with a former Housewives producer and she’s not holding back. “She built the house [of #RHOA] but it got foreclosed on,” said the Bravolebrity about a former coworker.
Kenya Moore recently sat down with Carlos King for a wide-ranging interview about her challenging upbringing, her divorce, and recent headlines surrounding an ex-housewife.
In part one of the sit down on King’s Reality with the King podcast, Kenya was asked to weigh in on NeNe Leakes’ recent comments that she doesn’t watch #RHOA because it’s the “house she built” and it “looks like it’s tumbling down.”
Although Kenya gave NeNe her props for her contributions to the franchise, she also threw in some shade.
“Yeah, she is a force all her own, you can’t take that away from her,” said Kenya on Reality With The King. “She was a major force, multiplier like you like to say of real housewives.”
“She built the house but it got foreclosed on,” added the former Miss USA. “She didn’t pay the bills.”
Bloop!
That’s not all she said, however, Kenya also noted that while the ladies were filming season 5 the current peach holders went on strike because they felt that Kim Zolciak was getting preferential treatment. The situation apparently turned so dire that producers called on a newbie to help fill in the gaps.
That woman was Porsha Williams and they utilized Kenya to introduce her to the franchise.
“They went on strike against Kim,” said Kenya. “They cast Porsha [as a housewife] after Kim walked off, They didn’t know what was going to be happening with Kim so Porsha was the replacement housewife. No shade to Porsha, I’m just saying how it happened.”
[…]
“That’s when they called me to come in and go to Porsha’s event and Porsha was very interesting.”
Elsewhere in the interview while speaking on Porsha who she’s clearly had a history of beef with, Kenya praised the former housewife for being a good sparring partner.
“It was magic. Porsha and I together, we made magical TV,” said Kenya. “For all these years, not just season 5. It was just interesting to see the relationship go up and down, sideways, wherever it was going to go and it made for compelling TV.”
She was not her biggest challenger however, Kenya told Carlos King that her clashes with NeNe easily topped her arguments with Porsha.
“Nene is that girl–you just never knew where she was gonna come from half the time,” said Kenya. “We became frenemies, we made magical TV when we were friends and we mad magic on TV when when we were enemies and she can give as good as she got. She was the ying to my yang.”
She also admitted that she misses NeNe being on the show.
During the chat, she also put her ex on blast as their divorce continues and noted that he hasn’t seen their daughter more than twice in two years.
Hit the flip for more on that.
On Reality With The King, Kenya Moore told Carlos that her ex is “trying to undo” her rights as a mother to their 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.
According to Kenya, while Marc Daly isn’t trying to take her money, he’s adamant that their daughter appears on a new reality show he’s filming and he’s using their divorce proceedings as a way to make it happen.
“He wants me to pay his bills and some payment no one understands what the payment is for, but that’s not holding up the divorce because I would pay him whatever to go away,” said Kenya.
“He is trying to undo my rights to Brooklyn when it comes to TV appearances because he is now doing a reality TV show.”
Kenya first made that claim on Way Up With Angela Yee and doubled down on her previous accusation that Daly hasn’t been very present in Brooklyn’s life.
“This is a man who hasn’t seen his daughter for a total of two days in two years,” explained Kenya to Carlos King. “So what he’s trying to do is trump up charges so he can have me sign off on her appearing in his show and that is what has held up the divorce because if it was other things I’d sign off.”
“‘You want this money? Here, I’ll make more,'” she added. “He was trying to take my rights to Brooklyn when it comes to TV appearances because he wants her to be on the show.”
She also noted that the restaurateur ruined their marriage, not The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
“Marc ruined our marriage,” said Kenya. “I’m a good wife and I will be a great one to the next man.”
Watch Kenya Moore on Reality With The King below.
