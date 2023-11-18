Bossip Video

Kanye West has returned with a new track featuring Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign where he defends himself from antisemitic claims by citing his sexual history, in particular, an alleged hookup with a “Jewish b***.”

After weeks of rumors about an alleged collaborative album from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, a single has surfaced and it’s raising eyebrows.

On Friday, Power9 2 Chicago had an exclusive premiere of the track “Vultures” which also features Lil Durk and addresses Kanye’s antisemitic controversy.

Over the past year, Kanye West’s antisemitic comments ended his lucrative partnerships with Gap and Adidas leaving the sneaker brand stuck with loads of unsold Yeezys

Now on “Vultures”, Ye is addressing the antisemitic claims and questioning how he could be an antisemite considering who he’s slept with.

“Runnin’ hooligan, and we with the foolishness/ How I’m anti-Semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b*tch/ I just f**ked/ Scooter’s b*tch and we ran up like Olympics/ Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it?/ Whose baby is it?”

Very messy raps from Mr. West who clearly still holds a grudge against Scooter Braun.

We’ve somehow arrived at the glitch in the matrix where Kanye is rapping about pulling up with switches and guns, and it will be interesting to see if the lyrics to the track change before it hits streaming services.

If this is a preview of new Kanye music to come, will you be tuning in for the rest?