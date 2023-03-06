RHOP Reiterations: Robyn Dixon Doubles Down On Not Exposing Her Husband’s Indiscretion Issue–‘I Was Waiting For Karen To Bring it Up’

A Potomac housewife was again made to explain why she didn’t disclose an indiscretion issue in her marriage, and she somehow shifted the blame to another housewife.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Bravo aired unseen footage of Robyn Dixon getting grilled by Andy Cohen over her admission that a woman came forward with accusations she “dated” her husband Juan Dixon.

As previously reported Robyn revealed on her podcast that she braced herself for the moment that a fellow housewife would bring it up, but ultimately decided not to personally disclose what happened during the show’s seventh season.

On Sunday, Robyn doubled down on that thought while claiming that Juan did not cheat and he and the woman only had “inappropriate communication.”

“There was no affair. He communicated with her — which he shouldn’t have — and that was it,” said Robyn. “There was no relationship, no affair, no dating, and nothing physical.”

She also retold the story of the Canadian woman allegedly coming to Maryland to visit her Baltimore Ravens-playing boyfriend, not Juan, who ultimately paid for her hotel room because the woman somehow lost her wallet.

Robyn said that she trusts her hubby and did not ask to see the inappropriate messages, but she also admitted that Juan’s actions played a part in the delay in their wedding.

“We didn’t break up but we did press pause on thinking about the wedding,” said the housewife.

Elsewhere in the interview, Andy asked Robyn flat out “how do you stay silent [about this] throughout the season?” to which Robyn had a baffling response.

“I was waiting for Karen [Huger] to bring it up,” Robyn said, “but she sat there and barely said anything.”

Andy also shared that Robyn’s costar/friend Candiace Dillard was upset that her husband Chris Bassett was made to be the “sacrificial lamb” this season when Robyn could have been open about her own personal scandal.

Robyn disagreed however and called it “two separate things.”

“I owned it, if they brought it up while we were filming I would’ve talked about it,” said Robyn.

Andy then wondered if the housewife only feels like she has to disclose personal info while RHOP cameras are rolling, and Robyn denied that while noting that there was nothing to discuss because it was not an issue at the present time.

Still, Andy brought up a valid point and noted that the indiscretion was relevant because it tied into the Dixon’s delayed wedding.

Robyn pushed back however and brought Karen Huger’s name into the mix, again.

“Given all the speculation about why it took so long to have the wedding and given that one of the true reasons is you had to deal with this hiccup, that is a reason to bring it up,” said the Bravo boss who also noted that Robyn’s been constantly asked about her wedding. “Ummm—from Karen?” asked the housewife. “‘She was the only one who was like when you getting married? When you getting married?'”

“I mean, there’s two people involved here so I do have to take in consideration that being on the show is not easy for the men, and I have never put any of the men on blast like that,” said Robyn while Andy noted that Robyn accused Karen [Huger] of cheating thus making her husband Ray”collateral damage.”

Robyn responds to Candiace and talks to Andy about withholding her story. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/aEnViH2SVO — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) March 6, 2023

As you can imagine, Robyn’s quip about Karen not bringing up this cheating accusation (“the blonde in Georgetown” accusation was something different) is getting her dragged.

Robyn: I was waiting on Karen to bring it up Why the hell is Karen involved in this?! Make it make sense babe! #RHOP #RHOPotomac #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/q6H44wI8Oe — ♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) March 6, 2023

So Robyn wants everyone else to do her job for her. She could’ve brought it up herself but wants Karen and the other ladies to do her job. FIRE HER OFF THIS SHOW. #RHOP — 𝒬𝓊𝒾𝓃𝓃 (@tayalghul) March 6, 2023

Robyn is sooo ditzy, Karen literally brought the Juan situation up when they were in Mexico. She called Juan and asked him on NATIONAL TV. What do you mean it was never brought up? AND instead of owning up to it, you used Karen’s marriage as a diversion. Be SO FR #RHOP — ً🗯️ (@ICYSLEEZE) March 6, 2023

Speaking of Karen, Karen was a guest on Watch What Happens Live, and she weighed in on Robyn’s interview.

Hit the flip for that.