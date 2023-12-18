Fantasia exposed “racial profiling” from an Airbnb host who forced her family to leave in the freezing rain at midnight.
On Sunday, the Golden Globe nominee shared a story of cruelty and mistreatment that could’ve come straight out of her new film, The Color Purple. Fantasia took to social media about the incident and said the ordeal was not only disrespectful to her but also to her family “due to the color of our skin.”
After one of the most epic press runs for her new film, the Broadway star took a much-needed break with her family and planned an epic sleepover for her son, Dallas, for his 12th birthday.
Fantasia booked the Airbnb to celebrate and what started as innocent family fun, turned into a heart-breaking disappointment.
My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00…
— Fantasia Taylor (@TasiasWord) December 17, 2023
“My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight,” Fantasia wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“The host accused us of having a party with loud noises outdoors because they saw balloons being dropped off and a game truck with no generator in the early part of the day. The amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guest who stayed the night. They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!!”
The Tony winner went on to describe all the amenities in the large house that were obviously laid out for hosting and entertaining.
“It’s evident from the sayings on the wall, to the outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi and a well equipped game room in the garage/poker table that people Hosts parties and/or gatherings here on the lake often as there were weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house,” she continued.
If Fantasia’s gathering wasn’t actually too big or too loud for what sounds like a vacation home, why try to kick them out in the middle of the night? The only reason the actress/songstress could imagine is “racial profiling.”
“It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin. I wanted my son to enjoy his friends (10-12) year old and make him feel special as I have been traveling for the last 35+ days promoting a movie I starred in. This time, I dare not stay quiet,” she wrote.
Check out pictures from the birthday bash for Fantasia’s son before an alleged rancid racist ruined it after the flip.
How Fantasia’s Birthday Party For Her Son Started With Video Games, Painting, And A Bonfire
The activities were very tame for a group of eight kids and included a video game truck as well as a bonfire and Sonic-themed “hot-chocolate Sip & Paint.” Instead of letting everyone run wild around the house, the singe also took the kids to a play zone with foam pits.
“PLEASE READ: We have lost our internal compass of Love! Love moves us to deeply consider, it shifts us out of places of sympathy where we can gain a real understanding through empathy. When love is present, it overlooks your race, age, gender, profession, zip code and even your past. This, is what we teach our and exhibit before children, and this is what we wanted kids outside of our home to experience as well,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Being abruptly asked to vacate a house (which proved to not be a Home) on the first night while a diverse group of technologically & robotically Inclined group of kids (one is a pianist) were winding down to sleep was unthinkable. Gaining and understanding wasn’t the desire, while we were being screened on various Ring cameras, the happiness and “character” of the kids present also wasn’t considered,” she continued.
According to Fantasia, after an eventful day, everyone was ready for bed in their PJs but the host called to evict them in the middle of the night.
Fantasia’s family and guests were barely allowed to stay the night, leaving in the freezing rain at 6 a.m.
“Right after a hot-chocolate Sip & Paint, without warning, we were asked to leave. So, at 6a, in the freezing rain, with sleepy kids, we loaded up 4 vehicles, respectfully cleaned and organized everything back to its original place and we left. Logistically, some of the children had to be immediately taken home, with one stating they didn’t want to go home. I didn’t deserve to look or feel like I let my son and the other kids down.”
Airbnb’s customer service page responded on X Sunday morning, stating that the company “does not condone discrimination in any way” but by then, the damage had already been done to Fantasia’s family and friends.
Other comments stated that “getting assistance is next to impossible and “if a host decides without proof you violated the terms they can basically put you out only for you to later have to [prove] you were right.”
Yikes! Hopefully, this unfortunate situation with a high-profile Black family will lead to better protection for everyone using the company.
What do YOU think about Fantasia’s AirBNB fiasco?
