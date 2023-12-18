Fantasia exposed “racial profiling” from an Airbnb host who forced her family to leave in the freezing rain at midnight.

On Sunday, the Golden Globe nominee shared a story of cruelty and mistreatment that could’ve come straight out of her new film, The Color Purple. Fantasia took to social media about the incident and said the ordeal was not only disrespectful to her but also to her family “due to the color of our skin.”

After one of the most epic press runs for her new film, the Broadway star took a much-needed break with her family and planned an epic sleepover for her son, Dallas, for his 12th birthday.

Fantasia booked the Airbnb to celebrate and what started as innocent family fun, turned into a heart-breaking disappointment.

My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00… — Fantasia Taylor (@TasiasWord) December 17, 2023

“My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight,” Fantasia wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The host accused us of having a party with loud noises outdoors because they saw balloons being dropped off and a game truck with no generator in the early part of the day. The amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guest who stayed the night. They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!!”

The Tony winner went on to describe all the amenities in the large house that were obviously laid out for hosting and entertaining.

“It’s evident from the sayings on the wall, to the outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi and a well equipped game room in the garage/poker table that people Hosts parties and/or gatherings here on the lake often as there were weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house,” she continued.

If Fantasia’s gathering wasn’t actually too big or too loud for what sounds like a vacation home, why try to kick them out in the middle of the night? The only reason the actress/songstress could imagine is “racial profiling.”

“It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin. I wanted my son to enjoy his friends (10-12) year old and make him feel special as I have been traveling for the last 35+ days promoting a movie I starred in. This time, I dare not stay quiet,” she wrote.

Check out pictures from the birthday bash for Fantasia’s son before an alleged rancid racist ruined it after the flip.