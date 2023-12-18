Bossip Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly being forced to sell assets to cover a $10M court judgment against him from an assault case.

These days Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t up and down your timeline trolling other artists and screaming over Instagram Live. The former Treyway artist has been missing in action and while his career is in hibernation, his legal cases are still active.

According to TMZ, the rapper was on the losing end of a lawsuit from a woman named Alexis Salaberrios claiming he hit her upside the head with a bottle. Salaberrios claimed he tried hitting someone who called him a “rat” inside Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami but hit her instead.

Losing the lawsuit came with a hefty price tag for the artist to the tune of $10 million.

Allegedly the rapper is struggling to come up with the dancers’ money and the court is stepping in.

TMZ reports that a receiver is now assigned to collect on the judgment in any way possible and will take control of his assets including any cars and properties he may own. 6ix9ine allegedly has a Florida mansion and several luxury vehicles that can be sold to satisfy the judgment that was reached in July.

If you would like to see what assets 6ix9ine may have, you can watch the video below.