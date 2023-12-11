Bossip Video

Vintage Frames hosted its annual Miami Art Basel event in collaboration with Trouble Andrew and brought out several A-list frame enthusiasts.

It’s every influencer and art lover’s favorite time of year because of Art Basel Miami where the first thing on everyone’s agenda is attending the hottest events.

Eyewear company Vintage Frames has a history of hosting the hottest Art Basel event every year. Each year the brand releases an eye-catching collaboration to commemorate Basel, and this year was no different. This time Vintage Frames teamed up with Pretty Girls Like Trap Music cover artist Trouble Andrew for a limited-edition release and the results were stellar.

This year’s collaboration is based on the artist’s “Dirty Cigs Series” which he used to quit smoking and sold for $40,000. The frames feature cigarettes for the arms and came with limited edition prints for $1000. As you can expect, some high-profile frame lovers showed up for the Patron-powered event including CeeLo Green, Tyga, NORE, Foodgod, and others.

