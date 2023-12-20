Axel Foley BYKE

After 30 years and rumors of a franchise resurgence, Eddie Murphy is BACK as Alex Foley who teams up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy after his daughter (Taylour Paige) is threatened.

“You’re trying to cast Axel Foley’s daughter. That’s a real challenge,” said director Mark Molloy in an interview with TUDUM. “I saw that same glint in Taylour’s eye, that infectious spark and energy that Axel has, but also someone who could go toe to toe with Axel, which is a hard thing.”

Check out the teaser trailer below:

“Eddie’s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything,” said legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

Directed by Mark Molloy, the long-awaited sequel also stars Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon.

“Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s improvising,” said Molloy. “For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F streams exclusively on Netflix Summer 2024 and already has the internet buzzing. Check out some social media chitter-chatter on the flip.