2023 is going out with a BANG!

Social media has been ABLAZE with unprecedented end-of-the-year MESS centered around T.D. Jakes, Simone Biles‘ husband Jonathan Owens, Christian Keyes, Taraji P. Henson, and Married To Medicine Dr. Jackie who’ve dominated headlines over the past few weeks.

Hours after being entangled in an extra spicy rumor, Bishop T.D. Jakes denied “baseless” viral videos accusing the megachurch minister of assault and allegedly attending Diddy’s alleged “sex parties.”

Christian Post reports his representative shut down the accusations against the 66-year-old as “unequivocally false.

Jordan A. Hora, Executive Director of Public Relations and Communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House released a statement to the publication:

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Hora wrote. “What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.'”

Jakes formally addressed the rumors (well, kinda) during his Christmas Eve Sermon that immediately went viral.

TD Jakes Speaks: It's All A Lie

In one of the messiest moments of 2023, Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens was dragged to the moon and back after a clip from his recent interview with The Pivot podcast went viral.

When asked how he pulled Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles, the Green Bay Packers safety made the biggest mistake of his life by saying he’s the catch in the marriage.

“It’s really how she pulled me.” He emphasized that he “didn’t know who she was” when they first connected, noting he “never really paid attention” to gymnastics.

Jonathan went on to say that he eventually realized who she was in the now-infamous clip that lead to a Gold Medal-level dragging of epic proportions.

With all eyes on The Color Purple press tour, Taraji P. Henson revealed just how bad the pay disparity in Hollywood is for Black women.

After tearing up during a recent interview with Gayle King, the actress revealed that she almost didn’t accept her role in The Color Purple due to just that.

“I almost had to walk away from The Color Purple,” said Henson during a live interview for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, prompting gasps from the audience. “Yes, ma’am. … If I don’t take a stand, how am I making it easy for Fantasia [Barrino] and Danielle [Brooks] and Halle [Bailey] and Phylicia [Pearl Mpasi]?” she continued. “Why am I doing this, if it’s all just for me?”

Henson went on to say that, as a Black woman in Hollywood, she finds herself negotiating just to match what she made on a previous project. She also confessed that the frustrating cycle of the entertainment industry has made her reach a breaking point.

“I’m getting to a point where I just want to be 10 toes down on an island somewhere. Because [of] the fight as a Black woman,” Taraji admitted. “We do it with so much grace and get paid half the price of what we’re worth and that becomes difficult.” “And it’s a slap in my face when people go, ‘Oh, you work all the time!’ Well, b***h, I have to cause the math ain’t mathing,” she said.

It’s been nearly two weeks since All Of The Kings Men star Christian Keyes broke his silence about years of alleged “sexual harassment” from a powerful “billionaire” in Hollywood he says tried to climb in bed with him and offered $100,000 to strip.

“If you thought that Diddy s**t was crazy, you don’t even know…”

The actor spoke his difficult truth in an hour-long Instagram Live where he revealed that he’s resigned to “taking the scenic route” in his career after turning down alleged offers to take his clothes off for money or return to a private residence after auditioning for a role.

“I didn’t sell my soul or my a** for success,” he confessed.

Keyes hopes people will believe him when he names the “shady and predatory” beloved public figure. He claims to have recordings of the misconduct dating back nearly 20 years.

“At some point soon, it’s going to have to come out. I kept one of these on me since ’05,” he said, holding up a digital voice recorder pen. “Whether it’s a keychain recorder or a pen because most predators would check your phone. Once the sexual harassment started, I was like, ‘I need to protect me. I’m saying no, and I don’t want this person, as powerful as they are, to try to get in the way of my work.’ So I started recording.”

That sound you’ve been hearing is Married To Medicine star/OB-GYN Dr. Jackie Walters getting DRAGGED over a resurfaced video where she said that sometimes Black women “dramatically” cry wolf about pregnancy pains to be excused from work.

The obstetrician, 65, was seen telling fellow #M2M star Dr. Heavenly Kimes, 53, that Black women are sometimes more “dramatic” and fake symptoms so that they can call off work.

“Sometimes, as African American women, we’re a bit more dramatic and that you go to the doctor and you complain, and you complain, and you complain, and you’re not taken seriously because you cry wolf the entire pregnancy,” said Walters in the clip. “We wanna also make sure that you’re being serious with your doctor and not playing the games so that could take you off work. Because then we see you 25 times in the pregnancy, it’s hard to believe there’s a true problem when there’s a true problem.”

The clip was shared amid people criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for choosing to chat with the doctor about maternal mortality rates on the most recent episode of #M2M.

Naturally, after endless backlash, Dr. Jackie issued a video apology to take accountability for her words.

“First and most importantly to Black women and mothers, because my words left you hurt and feeling unsupported, I want you to konw I hear you, I see you, I believe you and I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” said the OBGYN through tears.

She also noted that she’s “pained to her core” and said she “used the wrong words and descriptions to convey her concerns regarding maternal mortality and women of color.”

