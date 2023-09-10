Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a “50 Years of Hip-Hop Celebration” on Saturday that brought out stars like Doug E. Fresh, Remy Ma, Omarion, and Deon Cole.

The celebration of the culture took place at her home, with more than 400 guests attending. The politico shared the importance of the art form to the Black community and how the genre is the heartbeat of the world.

“Hip hop is the ultimate American art form,” Kamala told The Hill. “Born at a back to school party in the Bronx, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Oakland and Atlanta, hip hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people.” “To be clear, hip hop culture is America’s culture,” Kamala said. “It is music and melody and rhyme. Hip hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination; of ambition and aspiration; of pride, power and purpose. Hip hop is a declaration of identity. It says I love who I am. I represent where I come from, and I know where I’m going.”

The VP partnered with Live Nation Urban and Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective. The elite guest list included entertainers like Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jeezy, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shante and Common, who was also a well-known fave of President Barack Obama.

Bronx rapper Fat Joe gifted the AKA with a pair of crispy Air Force Ones, although she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 that her favorite sneakers are Converse.

.@FatJoe gifts Vice President @KamalaHarris a pair of Terror Squad Air Force 1s. pic.twitter.com/Q6OTFxUbPj — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 9, 2023

Lil’ Wayne also performed some of his greatest hits, hilariously including “Mrs. Officer.” The rapper endorsed former President Donald Trump in 2020 and faced heavy scrutiny for the decision.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Lil Wayne performed "Mrs. Officer" at the 50th anniversary of hip-hip that was held at Kamala Harris house in DC. pic.twitter.com/wuEu7WaujN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 10, 2023

Lil Wayne meets Kamala Harris in DC pic.twitter.com/gKYWtsf12i — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) September 9, 2023

