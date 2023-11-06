Bossip Video

Are you ready for LIFT?

Kevin Hart is a man with an impossible plan to steal $500M in gold from a passenger plane MIDAIR in action-packed Heist Comedy LIFT landing on Netflix Jan. 12, 2024.

The trailer for Netflix’s latest star-studded romp debuted during this week’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game where Eagles mascot Swoop heisted the first look from the streaming giant’s offices.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, LIFT also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Interpol agent Abby Gladwell, Vincent D’Onofrio as Denton–a master of disguise, Úrsula Corberó as the team’s getaway driver, Billy Magnussen as the team’s safecracker, and Jacob Batalon as mysterious digital artist N8 with Jean Reno as Investment banker Lars Jorgensen, Sam Worthington as Abby’s Interpol boss Dennis Huxley, and more.

At this point, it’s safe to say no one’s getting to he bag like Kevin Hart who recently wrapped up Season 3 of his hit Peacock series Hart To Heart, expanded his Hart House franchise, and continued making power moves in the spirits industry.

According to a press release, Hart’s Gran Coramino tequila brand is officially a “Spirit of the Atlanta Hawks” to be enjoyed inside the city’s State Farm Arena.

Located at the bar inside the Delta Sky360 Club of Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Hawks fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of signature cocktails featuring Gran Coramino tequila.

“This partnership marries two of my biggest passions: sports and tequila. Last year, I made State Farm Arena a stop on my comedy tour, but this year, I wanted to find a way to connect with the Hawks and venue long-term,” said Kevin Hart in a statement via a press release. “To build anticipation for this basketball season, my tequila brand signed a sponsorship deal that bonds the Hawks and Gran Coramino together. I am excited for Hawks fans to become fans of my tequila once they have the chance to try it out!”

This announcement comes on the heels of Gran Coramino teaming up with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the summer.

Later this season, Gran Coramino will be hosting a sweepstakes for fans to win a chance to sit in Hart’s courtside seats. Those interested in participating should follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.