Social media is ABLAZE over Jonathan Majors being dropped by Disney/Marvel Studios after being convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.

According to THR, the actor, 34, is officially out at Marvel after the conviction which puts the future of Majors’ character Kang The Conqueror–a major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe–in jeopardy.

With new girlfriend Meagan Good sticking by his side, the verdict was delivered by the NewYork jury after about five hours and three days of deliberation.

Majors was found not guilty of another count of assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. The four counts stem from an altercation with Majors’ ex-girlfriend and former Marvel co-worker Grace Jabbari. He faced up to a year behind bars for the misdemeanor charges.

NEW: Jonathan Majors was just found guilty by a Manhattan Criminal Court jury of Assault in the 3rd Degree and Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Read the statement from D.A. Bragg below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/572r2qBzD8 — Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) December 18, 2023

“At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work. The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day,” Bragg said. “Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

Majors did not testify during the trial, denied all allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jabbari’s protective order against Majors remains in place ahead of the actor’s sentencing set for Feb. 6.

Statement from Jonathan Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry after he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault and acquitted on two other counts: "It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they… — Variety (@Variety) December 18, 2023

