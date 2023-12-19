The Marvel bag has officially been fumbled
Social media is ABLAZE over Jonathan Majors being dropped by Disney/Marvel Studios after being convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.
According to THR, the actor, 34, is officially out at Marvel after the conviction which puts the future of Majors’ character Kang The Conqueror–a major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe–in jeopardy.
With new girlfriend Meagan Good sticking by his side, the verdict was delivered by the NewYork jury after about five hours and three days of deliberation.
Majors was found not guilty of another count of assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. The four counts stem from an altercation with Majors’ ex-girlfriend and former Marvel co-worker Grace Jabbari. He faced up to a year behind bars for the misdemeanor charges.
NEW: Jonathan Majors was just found guilty by a Manhattan Criminal Court jury of Assault in the 3rd Degree and Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Read the statement from D.A. Bragg below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/572r2qBzD8
— Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) December 18, 2023
“At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work. The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day,” Bragg said.
“Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”
Majors did not testify during the trial, denied all allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jabbari’s protective order against Majors remains in place ahead of the actor’s sentencing set for Feb. 6.
Statement from Jonathan Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry after he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault and acquitted on two other counts:
"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they…
— Variety (@Variety) December 18, 2023
Naturally, social media exploded over the news that lead to an endless barrage of jokes, speculation, and debates across the multiverse.
Do you think Jonathan can recover from this? Tell us down below and peep the social hysteria hysteria over Jonathan’s conviction on the flip.
“AINT NOBODY SCARED OF DR. DOOM, NIGGUH” https://t.co/Z9j5W6Wzo4
— AJ | MorsCalumnia | Succession stan acct. (@morscpro) December 18, 2023
Tyler Perry gonna ask him how bad does he want to act again
— 🏁TMC PRE 🐬 (@The__Tactician) December 18, 2023
https://t.co/RU1lNG2AS8 pic.twitter.com/WaAzjsZOmQ
— Kar (@karlogan_) December 18, 2023
Not you, Scarlett Johansson! https://t.co/M2oLLtRsZy pic.twitter.com/nYQFiK1HFS
— BURN IT ALL FOR MONICA RAMBEAU | WNCel⚔️ (@haniimhome) December 18, 2023
Whole video of him running away, and they still found Jonathan Majors guilty??? pic.twitter.com/4M3KRsYJeE
— Chombe (@Chombe1080) December 18, 2023
“Fuck da multiverse. And Raq.” https://t.co/cUdYhOY8Qk pic.twitter.com/ryTx0YiiQg
— Kar (@karlogan_) December 18, 2023
Jonathan majors officially convicted of domestic violence and the “innocent until proven guilty” warriors are nowhere to be found pic.twitter.com/3ytUkGtazm
— bananna | costco fanatic (@aforanna_) December 18, 2023
JONATHAN MAJORS YOU’RE GOING TO PRISON pic.twitter.com/WJgq3j60Ej
— kimberly. (@problemsthots) December 18, 2023
Jonathan majors GUILTYYYY pic.twitter.com/47mjBVLSk8
— Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) December 18, 2023
Congrats to Damson Idris for his new role as Kang.
Jonathan Majors my brotha… pic.twitter.com/A6Zhdb0Zxb
— Man Eat Steak, Pork, Chitlins. Woman Eat Salad. (@WhatUpJT_) December 18, 2023
Jonathan Majors guilty and Michael B Jordan crashing his Ferrari we're cooked pic.twitter.com/Ux8EOyb2JU https://t.co/L3jXco4WJb
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 18, 2023
