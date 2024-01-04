Katt Williams vs. Everybody

Social media is ABLAZE over Katt Williams DRAGGING Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Tyler Perry, Michael Blackson, and more to Hell and back during his now-viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast.

Someone put Nas’ “Ether” beat over Katt Williams' comments against Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey 🎵pic.twitter.com/anZejsCMGS — Complex (@Complex) January 4, 2024

During the 2-hour+ conversation, Williams addressed the “lies” told about him by what he referred to as “low-brow comedians” who he claimed are a “gang” who’ve been in cahoots for years.

“For 30 years, they’re a group. These aren’t three random guys,” Katt said on Club Shay Shay. “All of these dudes are co-entwined and they share secrets, and this is the age of truth.”

More specifically, Williams called out Cedric The Entertainer for plagiarism, accusing the comedian of stealing his joke from a comedy set in the late ’90s.

“This is not just a random joke. This is my very best joke and it’s my last joke, and it’s my closing joke,” Williams explained. “1998, I’m doing this joke. It’s on ComicView. Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience. He comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke.” “Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The (Original) Kings Of Comedy, and he’s doing it verbatim,” he said.

Katt says he initially let Cedric slide for stealing his joke but that all changed when Cedric denied taking any material from him.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said.

Katt Williams’ Joke vs Cedric The Entertainer’s Joke

Thoughts pic.twitter.com/RKnQo5eOwR — Evil Joe (@JoeMahgi) January 3, 2024

Naturally, Cedric the Entertainer responded on Instagram, claiming that Katt’s retelling of events is “Revisionist History.”

“Regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his,” his comment continued. “I been [in] over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including ‘Katt in the Hat.’ At the Gibson Amphitheater.”

Cedric The Entertainer called Katt Williams “corny af” for talking “tough” in this sit down with Shannon Sharpe! https://t.co/UF9aiq4mz7 pic.twitter.com/TXmFcW6JGP — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 3, 2024

Other buzzy moments of the interview included Katt calling Steve Harvey “Mr. Potato Head,” claiming Tyler Perry and Rickey Smiley “can’t play a man to save their life” in movies, and roasting Michael Blackson. You can read the full breakdown here.

Katt Williams fried Rickey Smiley and Tyler Perry 😂 pic.twitter.com/pmVlNXFAco — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) January 3, 2024

Since Katt Williams Shaded The Shit Out Of Rickey Smiley and Tyler Perry Today. "Him And Tyler Perry Can't Play A Man To Say They Life." pic.twitter.com/g1wvMepmU6 — Maddie's Green Reading Dress (@PoeticJusticeK) January 4, 2024

“Most comedians don't get booed enough. That's how you end up with Michael Blackson, who is a real African, doin a fake African accent.” – Katt Williams pic.twitter.com/HhgWR0Sqo2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 3, 2024

What was your fave moment of the interview? Do you think Steve Harvey will respond? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Katt’s deliciously messy interview on the flip.