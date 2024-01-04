Katt Williams vs. Everybody
Social media is ABLAZE over Katt Williams DRAGGING Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Tyler Perry, Michael Blackson, and more to Hell and back during his now-viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast.
Someone put Nas’ “Ether” beat over Katt Williams' comments against Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey 🎵pic.twitter.com/anZejsCMGS
— Complex (@Complex) January 4, 2024
During the 2-hour+ conversation, Williams addressed the “lies” told about him by what he referred to as “low-brow comedians” who he claimed are a “gang” who’ve been in cahoots for years.
“For 30 years, they’re a group. These aren’t three random guys,” Katt said on Club Shay Shay. “All of these dudes are co-entwined and they share secrets, and this is the age of truth.”
More specifically, Williams called out Cedric The Entertainer for plagiarism, accusing the comedian of stealing his joke from a comedy set in the late ’90s.
“This is not just a random joke. This is my very best joke and it’s my last joke, and it’s my closing joke,” Williams explained. “1998, I’m doing this joke. It’s on ComicView. Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience. He comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke.”
“Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The (Original) Kings Of Comedy, and he’s doing it verbatim,” he said.
Katt says he initially let Cedric slide for stealing his joke but that all changed when Cedric denied taking any material from him.
“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said.
Katt Williams’ Joke vs Cedric The Entertainer’s Joke
Thoughts pic.twitter.com/RKnQo5eOwR
— Evil Joe (@JoeMahgi) January 3, 2024
Naturally, Cedric the Entertainer responded on Instagram, claiming that Katt’s retelling of events is “Revisionist History.”
“Regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his,” his comment continued. “I been [in] over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including ‘Katt in the Hat.’ At the Gibson Amphitheater.”
Cedric The Entertainer called Katt Williams “corny af” for talking “tough” in this sit down with Shannon Sharpe! https://t.co/UF9aiq4mz7 pic.twitter.com/TXmFcW6JGP
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 3, 2024
Other buzzy moments of the interview included Katt calling Steve Harvey “Mr. Potato Head,” claiming Tyler Perry and Rickey Smiley “can’t play a man to save their life” in movies, and roasting Michael Blackson. You can read the full breakdown here.
Katt Williams fried Rickey Smiley and Tyler Perry 😂 pic.twitter.com/pmVlNXFAco
— DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) January 3, 2024
Since Katt Williams Shaded The Shit Out Of Rickey Smiley and Tyler Perry Today.
"Him And Tyler Perry Can't Play A Man To Say They Life." pic.twitter.com/g1wvMepmU6
— Maddie's Green Reading Dress (@PoeticJusticeK) January 4, 2024
“Most comedians don't get booed enough. That's how you end up with Michael Blackson, who is a real African, doin a fake African accent.” – Katt Williams pic.twitter.com/HhgWR0Sqo2
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 3, 2024
What was your fave moment of the interview? Do you think Steve Harvey will respond? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Katt’s deliciously messy interview on the flip.
It’s all detachable https://t.co/MWjLQxUuEG pic.twitter.com/Tco2O2h505
— Q (@Que_Hill) January 4, 2024
Steve Harvey after a long day of filming “The Steve Harvey Show” pic.twitter.com/ZyjfHfZ9YK
— Prince Lamon (@RoyalPrince01) January 4, 2024
Can't unsee Steve Harvey as Mr. Potato Head now😆 https://t.co/YArdapDuYC pic.twitter.com/Da51HQcWsV
— W3irdo | Content Creator (@WackyW3irdo) January 3, 2024
Katt Williams as soon as the interview started 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y61JtrSyIJ
— 东京食尸鬼 (@BLACKKURTCOBAIN) January 4, 2024
https://t.co/VWq7AIZvVF pic.twitter.com/migoWSG6Tw
— 🐦 👑 🥂Genghis Kellz (@KMJeezy) January 4, 2024
Katt Williams called Cedric the Entertainment a WALRUS!!! 😂😂 #clubshayshay pic.twitter.com/YVyIBEjFDB
— Precious Neck Sweat (@YoungMuli_) January 3, 2024
Katt: Steve Harvey? Rickey Smiley? Them country ass bumpkins.
Country ass Shannon: pic.twitter.com/xmOSLK9ClH
— Racial Dolezal (@SirCoach) January 4, 2024
My Friends Crying Over Men:
🥹🥺😭
Me:
“ you having an unnatural allegiance to losers is not like you” -Katt Williams
— Jasmine's Garden (@SacredWhoreee) January 4, 2024
Katt: "Steve was wearing a man unit!!!"
Steve Harvey when he sees this vid: https://t.co/mUGI5D3nI5 pic.twitter.com/H0bAoMJ7HG
— Keith (@mr_godsend) January 3, 2024
Katt Williams making Rickey Smiley wear this dress in First Sunday is even more funny now… pic.twitter.com/4dT4nlkcKi
— 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) January 3, 2024
Since he’s trending imma bring the FULL video back to the timeline. Katt Williams roasts Wanda pic.twitter.com/zymdkNa0em
— The Durag of Liberation (@TheDuragGeneral) January 4, 2024
-
