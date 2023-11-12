Bossip Video

Two years after Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld festival that claimed 10 lives, surprise guest Drake reportedly was deposed for hours.

Houston’s favorite son Travis Scott and the city’s adopted son Drake have an impressive working relationship. Also like any relationship, it has its ups and downs. The highs always result in great music for the fans and lows always come on the back end business. According to Rolling Stone, the deadly Astroworld festival is continuing to be one of the low points of their working relationship.

Reportedly last week Drake was deposed for hours over Scott’s 2018 festival that resulted in 10 deaths.

“In light of directives in the case, I do not find it appropriate to provide comments on the matter,” a spokesperson for Drake told Rolling Stone.





Drizzy nor his team seemed pressed to confirm his deposition or make any statements. However, if news outlets have any say the recording will make its way online. Days after the deadly festival night ended in 2018 Drake spoke about the horrific event on Instagram.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”- Drizzy wrote on Instagram.





Scott’s Astroworld Festival was quickly becoming a Houston while giving a major economic boost to the economy before the tragedy. Drake was the surprise guest for night one something fans begged for on social media days leading up to the festival. Unfortunately, a crowd surge would lead to the chaos of the night that claimed 10 lives.

Additionally, thousands of lawsuits have been filed and it seems with Drake’s deposition they are moving forward.