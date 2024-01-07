Bossip Video

Nia Long was recently awarded $32,000 per month in child support from Ime Udoka, but the stunning star could have received more.

In court documents secured by The Blast, the 53-year-old cut her former flame a break in the child support agreement for their son, Kez. Nia reportedly could have received an additional $24,000 from the Houston Rockets coach but agreed on a lower amount.

In the stellar settlement, led by acclaimed attorney Samantha Spector, documents state that the Ime’s disposable income is $465,804 per month and since their 12-year-old resides with Nia 95% of the time, the child support calculates to approximately $56,389.

Despite that, since Long is a high-earning actress, she decided to let her cheating ex off the hook and the pair mutually agreed on $32,500.

As head coach of the Rockets, The Blast reports that the 46-year-old has a hectic schedule that requires him to travel cross-country throughout the year. For the 2023-2024, the cheater spent less than 5% timeshare with their son, while the remaining time was spent with the Friday actress in Los Angeles.

Based on that, both parties will collaborate to schedule reasonable visitation for the NBA coach, taking into account Kez’s school and extracurricular schedule.

Ime is required to submit written notice to Long via email and plan for all visitations at least 10 days in advance.

Nia does not want this man playing with her or her son’s time, okay!

As previously reported, Long initially filed court documents seeking sole physical and legal custody of their son, allowing Udoka visitation rights. Additionally, she requested the successful coach to cover all attorney fees. Nia play of the hand likely sparked the custody battle and discussions about child support.

Udoka responded to Nia’s filing by requesting shared physical and legal custody of their kid, which included decisions concerning medical treatment, Kez’s religious practices, and any matters concerning his schooling. Ime noted his willingness to adhere to Nia’s visitation requests as he preferred for their son to remain with her to continue his educational arrangement.

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Split In 2022

The couple’s breakup was headline news in September 2022 after the Celtics notified the media (not Long) that Udoka was having an extramarital affair with a staff member.

The organization outed the head coach at the time for engaging in an “intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the Celtics’ staff” despite being engaged to Long since 2015.

Udoka would later issue a statement of remorse and the shocking news left Long reeling. After taking time to heal, she expressed that she withdrew their son from school early on the day of the announcement and said he was affected by the Celtics making “a very private situation public.”

The actress who has been beauty goals since the 90s says the ugly way in which the Celtics publicized Udoka’s workplace affair left her and their son “unprotected” and she told The Hollywood Reporter she was appalled that “no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK, It’s very disappointing.”

She would later go on to blast Udoka’s alleged mistress by name in an Instagram post wondering why a white woman’s tears hold more value than a Black woman’s.

“Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics ??? #kathleenlynch,” wrote the actress.

TheDailyMail reports that Kathleen Lynch is a married Mormon mom and a team liaison who arranged travel, lodging, and game tickets for Celtics family members at home and on the road. She allegedly did so for Nia herself before her alleged affair with Ime Udoka was exposed.

Udoka clearly wasn’t the “best man” for Nia but hopefully, he will focus on being the best father for Kez after this epic fumble.