Bossip Video

After suffering ten losses in thirteen games, LeBron James loudly proclaims that his son Bronny could play for the Lakers right now.

Within weeks the Lakers went from the most promising team in the NBA to the most questionable. After winning the first in-season tournament, the rest of the 2023-2024 should have been a breeze. According to ESPN, the Lakers only have three wins in their last thirteen games with a record of 17-19. The timing couldn’t be worse for Lebron James as father time is surely coming for the King as he approaches 40.

After losing to Memphis, we recently saw a side of LeBron that we rarely see on camera. The King was visibly frustrated and didn’t attempt to hide it.

According to Sports Journalist Claire from The Guardian, LeBron was asked in the locker room about his son Bronny James starting for USC.

The King took the moment to loudly proclaim that Bronny could play for the Lakers right now considering the team’s awful record.

“He could play for us right now. Easy. EASY,” he reportedly stated.

Bronny is undergoing his freshman season playing for USC and could go to the league to make his father’s dream of playing together a reality. We hope LeBron can make it to the end of the season as help is on the way.