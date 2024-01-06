Bossip Video

King Bey served up a hearty helping of Bar-Bey vibes while attending LeBron James’ big birthday bash.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out looking fabulous and on-trend for the NBA megastar’s “Studio 84-themed” party.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, Bey wore a custom-made $1,970 Missoni dress with fuchsia hotfix all over and pink jewelry drawstrings for the occasion.

She paired the dress with $1,195 Valentino pumps, $3,989 Tiffany & Co. by Sun Glass Hut frames, and a Maison Valentino bag, all styled by Shiona Turini.

Fans seemed to really love the Barbie-inspired look and took to her comments to write complimentary messages like;

“@Mattel – this is what we want next.” “It’s giving Malibu Barbey.”

Muva this color combo is giving me life.”

Jay on the other hand rocked a light blue Dolce & Gabbana Sicilia-fit double-breasted jacket, high-neck sweater, and wool twill pants. FBD adds that he paired the look with a matching grey coat draped over his shoulders, styled by June Ambrose.

Other celebs in attendance at the King’s 39th birthday party were his wife Savannah James,

Kevin Hart,

2 Chainz,

Anthony Davis, Kayla Nicole, and Adele who attended alongside her boo thang/ Lebron’s agent Rich Paul.

The 70s-inspired event was flowing with Bron’s brand of Lobos 1707 Tequila specialty cocktails and lots and lots of soul-train dancing.

Happy birthday King James!