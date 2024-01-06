King Bey served up a hearty helping of Bar-Bey vibes while attending LeBron James’ big birthday bash.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out looking fabulous and on-trend for the NBA megastar’s “Studio 84-themed” party.
According to Fashion Bomb Daily, Bey wore a custom-made $1,970 Missoni dress with fuchsia hotfix all over and pink jewelry drawstrings for the occasion.
She paired the dress with $1,195 Valentino pumps, $3,989 Tiffany & Co. by Sun Glass Hut frames, and a Maison Valentino bag, all styled by Shiona Turini.
Fans seemed to really love the Barbie-inspired look and took to her comments to write complimentary messages like;
“@Mattel – this is what we want next.”
“It’s giving Malibu Barbey.”
Muva this color combo is giving me life.”
Jay on the other hand rocked a light blue Dolce & Gabbana Sicilia-fit double-breasted jacket, high-neck sweater, and wool twill pants. FBD adds that he paired the look with a matching grey coat draped over his shoulders, styled by June Ambrose.
Other celebs in attendance at the King’s 39th birthday party were his wife Savannah James,
Anthony Davis, Kayla Nicole, and Adele who attended alongside her boo thang/ Lebron’s agent Rich Paul.
The 70s-inspired event was flowing with Bron’s brand of Lobos 1707 Tequila specialty cocktails and lots and lots of soul-train dancing.
Happy birthday King James!
