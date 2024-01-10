Bossip Video

Draymond Green is opening up about his NBA suspension and revealing that he debated retiring before Adam Silver changed his mind.

After being handed an indefinite suspension by the NBA, Draymond Green is set to return to the Golden State Warriors. Reportedly Green was subjected to a month of counseling before he was reinstated to play. His suspension comes after a string of WWE-style moves on his opponents. Additionally, we can’t forget about his falcon punch on Jordan Poole which seemingly went without reprimand. The incident that called for accountability involved him hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the head.

It could have been an accident but with his pattern of behavior, he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt.

According to ESPN, Green revealed during his suspension he was overwhelmed and on the verge of retiring before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver changed his mind.

“I told him, ‘Adam this is too much for me. … This is too much. It’s all becoming too much for me — and I’m going to retire,'” Green said. “And Adam said, ‘You’re making a very rash decision and I won’t let you do that.'” “We had a long, great conversation — very helpful to me. Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who’s more about helping you than hurting you; helping you than punishing you. He’s more about the players.”

Now that’s fulfilled his suspension commitments, Green could return to the team before the end of the week. His style of basketball is a very old school no-nonsense type which just isn’t today’s world and hopefully, while he was out, he was able to use the tools provided to him to become better overall.

If not, he could very well be back in this same situation.